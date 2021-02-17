Nearly four million Texas residents are without power after a brutally cold winter storm blanketed the state with snow and ice, shutting down groceries, gas stations, and hospitals. There are numerous reasons for the outages that have left people without power since Sunday, including historically low temperatures, corporate mismanagement, and the state being isolated from the rest of the country’s grid (everything is more chaotic in Texas). But Governor Greg Abbott is only focused on one: wind turbines.

“This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America,” Abbott told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday. “Our wind and our solar got shut down, and they were collectively more than 10 percent of our power grid, and that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis.” He continued, “It just shows that fossil fuel is necessary for the state of Texas as well as other states to make sure we’ll be able to heat our homes in the wintertime and cool our homes in the summertime.”

Except wind turbines aren’t the issues, and neither is the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez- and Bernie Sanders-backed Green New Deal. Everywhere from Wisconsin to Antarctica uses wind turbines, and they’re able to keep up with electrical demands when temperatures drop below zero. The real issue, according to the Washington Post, is “a financial structure for power generation that offers no incentives to power plant operators to prepare for winter. In the name of deregulation and free markets, Texas has created an electric grid that puts an emphasis on cheap prices over reliable service.” Also:

But while some wind generators did go offline as turbines iced over, the state’s largest grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said the shortage was driven by a failure not of renewable sources but of traditional “thermal” sources: coal, nuclear and especially natural gas. Energy experts said that gas lines supplying gas-fired plants may have frozen or that supplies to the plants may have been limited as gas was prioritized for homes that rely on gas for their heat.

In other words, the opposite of what Abbott — whose campaigns have been heavily funded by the fossil fuels industry — said. Cool. Speaking as someone who lives in Texas, I am currently warming myself to the roasting the governor is getting on Twitter.

I go offline a few days and return to a GOP Gov blaming policies he hasn’t even implemented for his own failures. Gov. Abbott doesn’t seem to have a grasp on his state, so here’s a reminder: Texas runs 80-90% on fossil fuels. The real “deadly deal” is his failed leadership. https://t.co/a3YoEqks7K — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 17, 2021

Fuck this moron. We can’t have patience for bullshit like this anymore. https://t.co/DfNrR9FQSY — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) February 17, 2021

I’m sorry how stupid do you think we are? How much contempt do you have for the people you lead? People are literally dying and you’re playing culture wars on Hannity. Texas is a failed state. #AbbottFailedTexas https://t.co/9mgzDBDcZ4 — Nicole (@EnnuiMachine) February 17, 2021

You’re the governor of a state where millions don’t have power, where people are literally dying of exposure, and you go on Fox news to talk about… the Green New Deal? You are the governor. Your party has run Texas for 20 years. Accept responsibility & help us get out of this. https://t.co/G1Bai59nKc — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) February 17, 2021

Accountability matters. @GovAbbott is good at winning elections and little else. Get off of the TV, deal in reality, and do your damn job. Frozen nuclear plants and outdated infrastructure are why we are here. Stop punting. Do your job https://t.co/61psaoeRNF — andyroddick (@andyroddick) February 17, 2021

His lies won’t keep Texans warm. https://t.co/KDDBwBcfRD — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) February 17, 2021

Republicans don’t know how to govern. They only know how to blame Democrats for their own failures. https://t.co/x8H3WWfWAo — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 17, 2021

Gov Abbott knowingly LIED during this interview w Hannity last night. Solar & wind power constitute only 10% of the total usage on the Texas power grid & primarily supply power to rural areas, not the metro areas which constitute 95% of outages. #AbbottFailedTexas #AbbottResign https://t.co/jUK0iD2B99 — Beep🌻 (@fiercefreckled) February 17, 2021

Republicans have been in power for 26 years in TX. Ted Cruz led the seditionist caucus. The fact is that people keep electing GOP "leaders" whose goal is to be on Fox News instead of governing for the people. Even as their state freezes they won't accept responsibility. https://t.co/LWcuO8nvBI — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) February 17, 2021

By the time Gov. Abbott went on Hannity last night, the network had already spent 36 hours ginning up a fable in which leftists were responsible for his state's energy policy. https://t.co/cy7uOjYurE — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) February 17, 2021

Abbott is pushing a lie to protect incompetence. There is no Federal oversight of the Texas Grid, ergo fewer regulations (sound familiar) – so point one: state legislature needs reform. 2/ https://t.co/ulSQ676AV6 — Mikey Kay (@MikeyKayNYC) February 17, 2021