New ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Clips Give Love Advice And Drop A Huge Spoiler

Marvel released two more clips from Guardians of the Galaxy overnight, and ABC released a featurette as well. The video above is another part of the scene we saw in that five minute preview, in which Rocket Raccoon lays out his prison escape plan to Gamora and Star-Lord, but Groot speeds up the process.

The next clip continues the theme of Drax taking everything literally while Star-Lord tries to explain to him why he shouldn’t kill Gamora but rather use her as bait for Ronan. We also find out about some of Quill’s ex-girlfriends, which makes us think him and Captain Kirk have a lot in common.

Finally, here’s a featurette which includes Nebula (Karen Gillan) talking, and this video includes a giant, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it spoiler we’ll talk about below the video.

Who has four thumbs and handed Loki the Chitauri army? This guy:

That’s The Other (played by Alexis Denisof) standing with Ronan and Nebula while Thanos’ throne floats in the background, facing away from us. The Other is Thanos’ servant, and he also spoke the first and last lines in The Avengers and was the guy who told Thanos that challenging Earth’s heroes would be “to court Death itself”. Presumably, he’ll be telling Ronan and Nebula to stop arguing in Thanos’ presence when Guardians of the Galaxy opens August 1st. But really, what are Ronan and Nebula going to do besides argue? Braid each other’s hair?

Via MARVEL, ABC, and CBM