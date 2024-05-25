For over 400 episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy Fieri has traveled around America eating the greasiest (and most delicious) food he can find. We’re talking burgers, deep-fried everything, and this gigantic cinnamon roll. Fieri’s metabolism ain’t what it once was, however, so in recent years, he’s prioritized his health — and smaller portions. The Mayor of Flavortown has lost 30 pounds over the last few years, as he revealed to Men’s Health.
“I think moderation is a real thing… I still eat what I want to eat. But I just don’t eat as much of it,” Fieri said. People has more:
The Food Network star shared that he has lost weight over the last four years by reducing food portions and hiring a personal trainer who suggested intermittent fasting… Fieri also began hitting the gym for rucking (walking with a weighted backpack, the Cleveland Clinic explains) and high-intensity interval training.
The Rage Against the Machine fan has also taken to cold plunges. “The thing about cold plunges is that you gotta get through the first 30 seconds,” he said. “When I started, I hated waiting on the timer to go off. But now I breathe and get into the right mind space… It gets me fired up. I do it every day.”
Fellow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shared a photo that shows how much weight Fieri has lost. He’s gone from Cartman to Skinny Cartman.
Freaky Friday with @GuyFieri pic.twitter.com/GSmCYOePaU
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 24, 2024
Check out the reactions to the pic below.
Get me in the middle for a Challengers sequel … https://t.co/jR5NOZ0pEn
— blizzy mcguire (@blizzy_mcguire) May 24, 2024
“The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances: if there is any reaction, both are transformed.” — Carl Jung https://t.co/jFzeDyQi96
— Jamison Webb (@jamisonwebb) May 24, 2024
Bring back chunky Fieri https://t.co/ln3bGfl3gd pic.twitter.com/Z6Fv4UzLiB
— The Angels Blow (@TheAngelsBlow) May 25, 2024
Why is Guy Fieri randomly so skinny. Feeling a bit scared and unsettled. https://t.co/l5v4RBrXQV
— frankie (@moogmodular55) May 24, 2024
guy fieri got skinny. probably because of woke :( https://t.co/1pRRE45trv
— bunbles (@garbagette) May 24, 2024
Nature is healing https://t.co/eBByBTj7Dt
— Kevin Lieber (@kevinlieber) May 24, 2024
Dream blunt rotation https://t.co/oz9mVTAA8U
— LET HIM COOK (@LetHimCookCTO) May 24, 2024
This is beyond fucking awesome https://t.co/n5URyOBWFk
— kc (@lemon_vsxe) May 24, 2024
holy shit https://t.co/Pi85XsIBlN
— i like food (@messedupfoods) May 24, 2024
Top contestant for hardest photo of 2024 https://t.co/cg1PpTjgSg
— Eamon 🌃 (@eamonsphotoss) May 24, 2024
(Via Men’s Health)