Over the years, South Park has made us bear witness to many disturbing sights, including critter blood orgies, headless Britney Spears, and “cuttlefish and asparagus is not sitting well.” Creators/Casa Bonita financiers Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s latest tWiStEd creation? Skinny Eric Cartman.

South Park: The End of Obesity, the seventh South Park special on Paramount Plus, is about weight loss drugs like Ozempnic taking over the mountain town. But “when Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action,” the official description reads.

Cartman must not be denied for too long:

The advent of new weight loss drugs has a huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action. The new exclusive event SOUTH PARK: THE END OF OBESITY premieres May 24, 2024 on Paramount+! #SouthPark… pic.twitter.com/xzzjyNZc1K — South Park (@SouthPark) May 21, 2024

This technically isn’t the first time we’ve seen Cartman looking not-big boned, but the other instance involved him looking emaciated on a cross like Jesus, so, yeah, not sure how much that counts. I don’t know why it’s upsetting to see Cartman this way when he basically looks like Stan in Cartman’s clothing, but it is. I’m not the only one, either.

Below, you’ll find South Park fans reacting to skinny Cartman.

Cartman on Ozempic looks so weird dude. pic.twitter.com/BTPmg1XkkQ — meme bastard (@mask_bastard) May 22, 2024

Absolutely traumatizing image https://t.co/2nIVxVthIH — South Park Snippets (@SPsnipps) May 22, 2024

the peak of one's nightmare https://t.co/wRrwdsUWxS — groovy dude 66 👽 (@alexfishabiel) May 22, 2024

WHAT DID THEY DO TO MY ERIC CARTMAN😭😭😭😭😭😭

TREY DID YOU PUT MY BOY ON OZEMPIC????????? https://t.co/AzWmVxvURa — ⁴⁴₅₅¹⁶Joy❤️‍🔥 (@JoyJMurraya) May 21, 2024

South Park: The End of Obesity premieres on Paramount Plus (the home of the other South Park specials, including The Streaming Wars) on May 24. You can watch the teaser below.