At this stage in her career, Gwyneth Paltrow is more famous for her lifestyle brand, Goop, than her acting. For the past decade plus, Paltrow has cemented herself as a master of healthy living and fine cuisine, which made cooking for her an extremely daunting experience for producer Brad Falchuk.

Before getting married in 2018, Falchuk went through a courting period with Paltrow where he boldly cooked for the Oscar-nominated actress while she was in the process of becoming a lifestyle guru. While he adores Paltrow and loves the state of their relationship, he was not a huge fan of the experience and ultimately realized that there was a much better option.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

I cooked for Gwyneth at the beginning of our relationship. But when she watches me in the kitchen, I can feel her eyes on me — the way I’m chopping or the way I’m frying. (Laughs.) I’m just too uncomfortable. So, not anymore. And why would I cook when she’s so good at it? I’d be nuts. Should I throw the football or should Tom Brady?

Despite realizing that cooking for Paltrow is not his forte, Falchuk says there’s a mutual admiration for her each other’s strengths and weaknesses. He’s also not bothered by the insane amount of attention surrounding his wife because they’re both comfortable retreating at home.

“We have nothing but trust in one another,” Falchuk told THR. “I love how she is in the world and how much she’s moving culture forward. I find it all delightful. And we’re pretty private. We’re homebodies.”

