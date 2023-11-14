Even though Gwyneth Paltrow has done a number of weird things in her life, we really should not be surprised every time a new tidbit surfaces. Sure, she uses her Academy Award as a doorstop, curates some very special vaginal candles, and has ozone up her butt, but she also used to be a prestigious actress, so we can’t really fault her for being a weirdo sometimes. But perhaps this time….the lines has been crossed.

Paltrow recently opened up about her marriage to Brad Falchuk, as the two just celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Instead of highlighting how great he is as a husband, she says he reminds her of her… dad, also known as producer Bruce Paltrow. Which is a little weird. But again, we cut Ms. Goop some slack. Sometimes she really delivers.

“He has things that were reminiscent of my dad,” Paltrow gushed to People. She could have stopped there, but she kept going. “It’s like blue-eyed, Jewish, TV writer, with a heart of gold and a great sense of humor. I finally chose my dad,” she said. Maybe those weren’t the right words, but she definitely said it.

Is it weird to say that your current husband reminds you of your father? No! Is it weird to say you “chose” your dad for marriage? Surely is! But Paltrow has always been open about her bond with her father, who inspired “Fix You” by Coldplay as Paltrow was dating Chris Martin in the weeks following her father’s death. His legacy lives on in many ways.

Anyway, if you need some gift ideas, feel free to take a look at Gwyneth’s impressive holiday gift guide, which is also completely normal.

(Via People)