The People of the State of California v. Orenthal James Simpson was so last century. In 2023, we got to witness the new (and far less morbid, not to mention delightful) televised trial of the century when Gwyneth Paltrow refused to roll over when a retired optimist sued her over a ski collision. O.J. did, however, weigh in on this trial, too, because how could you not? Goop lad lost a half day of skiing, and in the end, she was vindicated from liability, but not before we saw the stick-figure drawings of the century, too.

Now, we will be able to relive this madcap trial through a two-part documentary that will arrive sometime this year from Discovery+. As Variety notes, that means that “[y]ou skiied into my effing back” will receive new life, and I personally cannot wait for the dissection of Gwyneth’s “I wish you well” to retired optometrist Terry Sander following the verdict:

Production company Optomen (“Johnny vs Amber,” “Kim vs Kanye: The Divorce”) are continuing their “Vs” series for Discovery+ with a doc about the “Sliding Doors” star’s legal woes. The civil trial earlier this year saw Paltrow sued by – and then counter-sue – retired optometrist Terry Sanders, after the duo collided on an Utah ski slope in 2016.

Now for a further question: when shall we see the dramatization of this trial? We can simply slide the cast of HBO’s The Staircase right into these roles, no problem, and perhaps they can consider it a levity-filled palate cleaner. This trial was easily more entertaining than every single Pepper Potts MCU scene combined. That’s not exactly the hottest take of 2023, but I’m sticking with it.

