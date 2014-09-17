Happy 50th Birthday, Pop-Tarts: A Ranking Of The Most Delicious Flavors

According to breakfast food lore, the Pop-Tart, like most great products, was allegedly just a knock-off of another company’s idea when it was introduced to stores in 1964. Fifty years later to the week, Kellogg’s and busy parents everywhere are celebrating the unlikely longevity of a bizarre but tasty “toaster pastry” that made for a suitable item to shove into a kid’s grubby hands as he was being shuffled out the front door to his bus stop. Sure, the company’s profits are down, but somehow the Pop-Tart remains a consistent and often improving seller. Basically, the Pop-Tart is the Trent Dilfer of Kellogg’s foods.
Of course, the history of the Pop-Tart isn’t exactly filled with gooey, heartwarming stories of the little, packaged breakfast pastry that could, nor is it exactly the healthiest alternative to a nice bowl of cereal and a glass of orange juice. Again, this snack was reportedly created after Post developed the similar Country Square, and despite its emergence as the industry leader in saving tired parents time in the morning, the Pop-Tart was never meant to be mistaken for a source of nutrition. Only 10 percent of the fruit filling is actually fruit, which is why the company had to stop saying that Pop-Tarts are “made with real fruit” in 2006. Fortunately for Kellogg’s, the decision was reversed, and the company’s continued use of the “real fruit” claim still draws criticism and complaints over health concerns.
Oh, and there’s also that whole atomic balls of fire thing.
While the flammable properties of the Pop-Tart were first brought to light in a 1992 lawsuit, it was Texas A&M Corpus Christi professor Patrick Michaud who really fired up product liability lawyers with his 1994 experiment that turned a simple Pop-Tart into a raging inferno. People were so quick to hop on that potential money train that Kellogg’s eventually had to print a warning on the box that people should not leave their toasters if they’ve put Pop-Tarts in them. Now, I’m no big shot city slicker fancy lawyer type, but putting a Pop-Tart in the toaster doesn’t really do anything for the flavor anyway. Pop those suckers out of the tin foil, chow down and wipe the crust droppings off your shirts, fatties. OR ELSE!!!
Obviously, there are some 1%ers out there who will try to tell you that Toaster Strudel is far superior to Pop-Tarts, and they’re technically right if you’re into that whole fruit filling that actually tastes like fruit and icing that is actually melted and not potentially made from plaster way of life. But I’m a blue collar breakfast eater, and I also want to punt this Toaster Strudel commercial directly into a Pop-Tart fire.
Yodeling should be reserved to mountain tops and the Cliffhangers game on The Price is Right.
However, I come here today not to complain about the annoying Toaster Strudel kid, but to celebrate an amazing milestone for Kellogg’s and the Pop-Tart. I mean, 50 years is pretty remarkable for any food out there, especially one that has come under so much scrutiny for having all the nutritional value of a wet shoe. Kellogg’s has approximately 25 Pop-Tart flavors in circulation at any given time, including the new Birthday Edition Chocolate Vanilla Crème, which just screams, “My kid is being picked last in kickball for the rest of his life.” So to honor this snack that I remember semi-fondly from my own childhood, let’s rank the best Pop-Tart flavors
10) S’mores
I’ve eaten actual S’mores before – I know, I’m f*cking fancy like that – so I’m not really sure what the S’mores Pop-Tart is trying to taste like. But whatever that brown and white paste concoction is made of is pretty damn tasty to the point that it distracts a person long enough before he finally stops and wonders, “Do I really need to eat a second pack?” The S’mores flavor was a favorite of mine during a very enlightened period of my life. *wink, wink, nudge, nudge, exhales*
9) Chocolate Fudge
There was always something about the brown Pop-Tarts crust that was better than the normal stuff – if only there was some sort of clever phrase to explain that – because it was just softer and felt like it was actually made from ingredients that, at one point in the last year, were fresh. Ultimately, chocolate is good and fudge is good, so together they’re pretty rad.
8) Red Velvet
For something that was intended to be a fruit-filled snack for morning consumption, Pop-Tarts feature a lot of flavors that sound like they were made for bachelors who live in their parents’ garage apartments to impress the one girl they bring home each year. Red velvet anything is typically great, though, and it’s better than the unfrosted Pop-Tarts, which will be mentioned nowhere on this list.
7) Red, White and Berry
U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!
6) Pumpkin Pie
You can complain about the annual influx of pumpkin flavor and snacks all you want, but I’m at the front of the line when it comes to demanding that pumpkin have more of an annual presence in everything from my Pop-Tarts to coffee. Unrelated: Do yourselves a favor and try the Kashi Pumpkin Spice Flax granola bars. They’re the best thing on Earth.
5) Blueberry
When it comes to actual fruit, I’m the president of the blueberry fan club. Pop-Tart flavoring, though, is a whole different story. It’s blue. It tastes sort of like a berry. It’s certainly not terrible, but it sure doesn’t taste like blueberries. Also, when it comes to blueberries, it’s really not the same if the package doesn’t read something like: “Contains essential antioxidants.” Half of the joy that I get from eating food is being tricked into thinking that it’s healthier than it actually is. Hell, half of the crap in my fridge has pomegranate in it, and I don’t even know what one looks like.
4) Cherry
A lot of people out there might argue that cherry is the tops when it comes to any artificial flavoring, but not this connoisseur of culinary cud. I’ll admit, a cherry Pop-Tart is as fine as any other, but it’s definitely not the best of the fruit flavors, that’s for damn sure.
3) Cookies & Cream
Of the many seasonal and annual varieties of chocolate- or vanilla-based Pop-Tarts, Cookies & Cream is the best, because it involves a little of both worlds. At the same time, on a semi-related note, Cookies & Cream is the best ice cream flavor. There should be a machine that dispenses it into mini waffle cones at the Smithsonian.
2) Brown Sugar Cinnamon
It’s not fruity, but it’s also not such an insane dessert concoction that it makes an ordinary man beg a god that he doesn’t believe in to remove it from his stomach in exchange for the soul of his first-born child. Obviously, in this “hypothetical” situation, I’m referring to the Hot Fudge Sundae flavor.
1) Strawberry
A lot of people think that cherry is the best of the red flavors in candy and snack foods. Nope. Strawberry, son. Don’t f*ck with the king, mostly because it could explode and burn your house down.
Did I black out and email you my top poptarts flavors list? I think this is the first list I’ve ever completely agreed with. How the fuck am I supposed to complain in the comments now? Thanks, a lot, asshole… oh, there it is.
Swap the cherry with the chocolate fudge and I’ll agree totally.
@MakingFlowers Exactly. My favorites have always been frosted strawberry and brown sugar cinnamon. This is bullshit.
Swap the top two and we agree… fuck all the rest besides the top two. If it didnt exist in 1984, I dont want it.
Spread butter on the back of a freshly-toasted Brown Sugar Cinnamon pop tart. There is nothing else like it.
Why not batter it, deep fry it and then dip it in butter? Hell, I’ll be surprised if that’s not at a state fair already.
@virnomine Correct:
[4.bp.blogspot.com]
Well at least they chose strawberry.
i was going to get irrationally angry if i didn’t see strawberry at number one. my co-workers can rest easy again, the ar-15 stays in the truck.
The top are usually brown sugar, cherry and blueberry for me. I remember finding strawberry disgusting once they changed the recipe and I haven’t tried it since.
Brown Sugar Cinnamon is the best, but strawberry gets points for having multi-colored sprinkles. When you’re a kid, there isn’t much better than multi-colored sprinkles.
BLASPHEMERS, BLUEBERRY IS THE ONE TRUE FLAVOR!!!! all non believers will be crushed under the rightous boot of bluberrie’s awesome might!!!!
Reporting Burnsy for spam for not naming Brown Sugar Cinnamon #1.
Spam Pop-Tarts are set to roll out in early 2015.
I thought Hot Pockets were Spam Pop Tarts?
I’ve spent many an hour agonizing over whether to get brown sugar cinnamon or strawberry at the grocery, if there was a time for a tie this is it.
Answer:
Keep a box of each flavor on hand, and toast one of each at the same time so that you don’t ever have to decide which one to eat.
Same here @virnomine . @foremania the problem with me having two boxes and two choices is that I will just say, “Fuck it, today is leg day at the gym. I can afford to have the entire packet of both.” Although that is a delicious problem to have.
Smores should be #2.
Putting S’mores tenth should be grounds for deportation.
Where the fuck is Wild Berry? This list is invalid.
Are you me? Came here just to post this.
I am many people and I am no people. But yes, your taste is valid.
I mean…..you actually pretty much nailed it. I was totally expecting to come to the comment section and RAGE but good job.
I would have change the order a little bit and maybe replaced Cherry with Cookie Dough but….hot damn the first ever acceptable Uproxx List. Remember this moment, everyone.
It’s because it’s Burnsy.
I had Pop-Tarts for lunch. #2 on the list, but #1 in my heart, brown sugar cinnamon.
praise!
While I’m a dedicated Frosted Cherry guy, I won’t argue anyone who likes Strawberry.
I got through college on nothing but Chocolate Fudge Pop Tarts and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
My grandparents used to feed me non-frosted Pop-Tarts when they watched me as a child. I hated my grandparents…
Non-frosted Pop Tarts deserve to take a flaming bus straight to hell.
And an express bus to my shit list. Feed me unfrosted, you get the stink eye from me for life.
actually i used to love strawberry unfrosted way more than the frosted as a kid but strangely only that flavor, more than likely due to it being my first flavor n memory of pop tarts, but of course thats only my opinion on it, now i eat them all, awesome stoner munchies, 420 hahaha
Um Wild Berry is for sure top ten if not top five
Have to throw in my “Where the f*** is Wild Berry” comment as well. Tragic loss
Smores is fucking bomb. This is list is shit.
I’m a chocolate fudge or Smores kinda guy, myself, but HOLY HELL – Red Velvet?????
GIT IN MAH BELLY!
No chocolate chip? Bullshit list then.
Dude…your fucking high. How the flipping fuckty hell did HOT FUDGE SUNDAY NOT MAKE NUMBER 1???
I concede my complaints. This list holds weight.
Fantastic list, tho I would also put Wild Berry in there somewhere. Totes nailed the top 2…
what about peanut butter?
Switch 1 & 2 and your list will be correct. I also can’t believe there are so many comments on this.
Just gotta point out that Chocolate Vanilla Creme isn’t some “new” birthday flavor. It’s a throwback, the precursor to Cookies ‘n’ Cream in a way. IMO, it’s the better of the two for its subtler flavor. Though while CVC was gone, CNC was a plenty good replacement.
I beg to differ that the toaster diets improve the flavor. It doesn’t do much for the fruit flavors, but the various chocolate flavors and Brown Sugar Cinnamon take on new meaning when properly toasted. By which I mean actually toasted; not spun in the microwave. That’s just nonsense.
^Typo: “diets” should be “doesn’t” Autocorrect is silly.
Cinnamon Roll (which has been outrageously discontinued in the last year or two) is by far the best tasting Pop Tart. It kicks Brown Sugar and Cinnamon to the curb. Kellogg’s, bring back Cinnamon Roll Pop Tarts now by popular demand and market it properly so it is never discontinued again.
How did I not know about Red Velvet until just now?!?!? My whole life has been a lie until I can get to the store and pick up a pack (or two) and bask in their goodness
Strawberry flavored anything cannot be better then cherry flavored anything. Even down the the actual fruit.
watch out for the new peanut butter ones, they taste great but will ruin your toaster…they get softer as they warm break apart small enough to fall throuh and big enough not to come back out without making a huge mess
Can someone send this Englishman a link to where I can buy these Poptarts?
Boom! [www.cybercandy.co.uk]
WILDBERRY GOT THE SHAFT. RIGGED LIKE THE 2006 NBA PLAYOFFS.
You lily-skinned pastelucent white motherfucker; giving Pumpkin Shit #402 the nod over the literal childhood staple and fan-favorite morning-after accompaniment for a Bloody Mary breakfast of gods the world over.
Although given this:
“Do yourselves a favor and try the Kashi Pumpkin Spice Flax granola bars. They’re the best thing on Earth.”
And this:
“Hell, half of the crap in my fridge has pomegranate in it, and I don’t even know what one looks like.”
I can instead conclude that you merely have never witnessed the greatness that is a Wild “GOAT” Berry Pop Tart due to your legion culinary inadequacies instead of actively wishing for you to die in fire.
But but but, where’s the chocolate chip? D: