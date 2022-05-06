Despite being related by blood, the Queen does not consider her grandson, Prince Harry, to be a part of the family anymore. Probably because he did leave the royal family, but still! She is sticking to her morals and has decided to not invite Harry and Meghan Markle to stand with her at her Jubilee, which is a party, not a fancy food dish or album. The Queen’s Jubilee happens during a landmark year, with the last one being in 2017 for the Queen’s 65th year of reign.

It should be noted they are still invited, they are just not granted permission to stand with her on the balcony, which is apparently a very important photo op. CNN confirmed the family would be there so that Queen Elizabeth would be able to meet her great-granddaughter for the first time. A spokesperson told the outlet: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

The Queen has taken decisive action amid continuing family fall-out and ruled that only working royals will join her on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

That means Harry and Meghan will not get an invitation, nor will the shamed Duke of York — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 6, 2022

Though they will be in attendance, only “working royals” are allowed to stand by the Queen on the balcony for the iconic photo op, which begs the question: what is their “work” exactly? This means Prince Harry, Meghan, and Prince Andrew will not be standing by the Queen on her day. It’s unclear if Andrew was invited at all at this time, but let’s hope not!