Have You Heard The One About The Dwarf Stripper Who Got A Bride-To-Be Pregnant At Her Bachelorette Party?

In “I’m choosing to believe this story is real until proven otherwise” news, a bride-to-be in Spain got pregnant after having sex with a dwarf stripper during the greatest bachelorette party ever. Fast-forward nine months, when she believed the child was her husband’s, until oops, out popped a dwarf.
A Spaniard working as a dwarf stripper, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I know colleagues working out of Valencia but I’m not aware of any of them getting involved in something like this. They’re mostly men in their forties and fifties and who’s going to want to sleep with a man that age. There must be about ten of us doing this line of work in Spain…I’m astonished at the idea someone’s fallen pregnant like this and the woman has managed to keep it a secret.” (Via)
Discovering your child isn’t actually yours right after your wife gives birth to him is embarrassing, though it’s still not as awkward as Tryion and Sansa’s wedding night.
I’m shocked this didn’t happen in Florida.
Give it time………it’ll happen.
It’s just not news here in the Sunshine.
Never change, Daily Mail, never change.
Alternately, anyone who reads a Daily Mail story and believes it to be true needs to change immediately.
A) I had no idea there were male little person strippers.
2) I’m having to acknowledge some previously unknown bigotry on my part towards little people because what offended me most wasn’t the bride’s infidelity, but that she fucked a dwarf.
D). Now I have to sell my NBA team.
A-2-D… Boy, bigotry is the least of your troubles…
Sounds like the husband got…. Short changed.
Looks like that newborn has… a small problem.
Idk.
WHAMMY!!!
Checkmate, American tabloids
She got the short end of the stick…
Isn’t the popular myth that dwarves have huge schlongs? I thought that was the myth. I’d assume a dwarf stripper or Dwipper as they are called in the common tongue, would be exceptionally well hung.
So at what point does Uproxx realise that using a photo of Dinklage for every story involving a dwarf is pretty offensive? (Two in the last week if i remember correctly)
y’know… two average height parents can still give birth to a child with dwarfism… maybe it is his.
Still a better love story than Twilight.
“They’re mostly men in their forties and fifties and who’s going to want to sleep with a man that age.” Oh, that hurts, little person, that hurts.