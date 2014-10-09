Have You Heard The One About The Dwarf Stripper Who Got A Bride-To-Be Pregnant At Her Bachelorette Party?

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.09.14 16 Comments

In “I’m choosing to believe this story is real until proven otherwise” news, a bride-to-be in Spain got pregnant after having sex with a dwarf stripper during the greatest bachelorette party ever. Fast-forward nine months, when she believed the child was her husband’s, until oops, out popped a dwarf.

A Spaniard working as a dwarf stripper, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I know colleagues working out of Valencia but I’m not aware of any of them getting involved in something like this. They’re mostly men in their forties and fifties and who’s going to want to sleep with a man that age. There must be about ten of us doing this line of work in Spain…I’m astonished at the idea someone’s fallen pregnant like this and the woman has managed to keep it a secret.” (Via)

Discovering your child isn’t actually yours right after your wife gives birth to him is embarrassing, though it’s still not as awkward as Tryion and Sansa’s wedding night.

Via the Daily Mail

Around The Web

TAGSBABIESDWARF STRIPPERSDWARFSPREGNANCIESSTRIPPERS

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP