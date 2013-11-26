‘Hercules: The Legend Begins’ Has An… Interesting Trailer

Here’s a fun game you can play with Hercules: The Legend Begins, coming to theaters January 10th; see if you can figure out if this trailer is from one movie, or eight. Because there are like twenty plots at once going on in here, and this thing is only two minutes long.
Before you ask, no, this has nothing to do with the Kevin Sorbo series. Nor does it have anything to do with God of War. Nor anything to do with 300. Or Spartacus: Blood And Sand. OR Ben-Hur. Not that it won’t steal liberally from all of the above. Here’s the trailer!
EDIT: According to the IMDb, this somehow cost $70 million frickin’ dollars. Just something to keep in mind.
So… if we understand this trailer correctly, Hercules is sent packing so he won’t bone his brother’s wife, is sold into slavery by his dad, fights with some off-brand Spartans, fights in gladiatorial combat, and one assumes goes back to the hot blonde he truly loves, before being driven insane by poison and murdering her, if they’re sticking to the legend, which they totally are. So basically, it’s Hercules: An Excuse To Beat The Crap Out of Dudes.
This is also directed by Renny Harlin, a director known for making action movies in the ’90s and is now apparently in need of rent money. Also, his… loose style means this trailer is supremely, unfortunately, GIFable:
Although this one is a bit more memorable.
Yeah, that’ll haunt your dreams. This arrives January 10th. We kinda can’t wait.
is this gladiator 2, or 302?
Gladiator 302: Spartacus of Troy Vs. The Clash of The Immortals
He’s friend to a murdered friend, brother to a jerk of a brother, and father to wooden exposition and he will have is vengeance in this movie or possibly a direct-to-video sequel starring a different actor.
@ poolboy & warmbutter: That’s some good hustle!
When did Hercules get a proton pack?
The Legend Begins? Does that mean we might be blessed with sequels to this seemingly hot mess?
In the INCREDIBLY unlikely off-chance that this makes enough money to offset a… $70 MILLION BUDGET?! WHAT?!
Only 70 million? I was totally expecting like 130. So we will get a sequel it will just be direct to DVD
And it’ll star Randy Couture.
Well, at least it starts off being historically accurate. Most Grecian sword duels were settled by a righteous choke-slam.
Yeah, I like the premise that the highest form of love, in Greece, was between a man and a woman. Suuuuuuuuure it was. That’s totally historically accurate!
please tell me the undertaker has a cameo
Since you mention it, the spooky voice of Hades is being provided by Paul Bearer.
Too soon.
For something set in Southern Europe and North Africa, there a lot of WASP-y looking folks in this. Makes wonder if the director was a little…
Xenaphobic.
…
I like to pretend Gabrielle is thanking me for all the alone-time-thoughts she occupied when I was 11.
Why is Hercules bounding through that entrance like the ground is made out of lava?
Because it is :::cue metal solo:::
Is it just me or would Joe Manganiello have made a better Hercules then whoever this is?
1. You forgot to mention Gladiator, Troy, Clash of the Titans, and Thor.
2. Kellan Lutz makes Paul Walker look like Daniel Day-Lewis
I’m not sure Kellan Lutz isn’t Paul Walker, just with a lot of weight-lifting under his belt.
I heard this guy on the radio the other day. Sounded like they hired him in Jan/Feb this year, started shooting in April for a few weeks, and now it’s out in January. If that timelime is accurate than I’m impressed.
There’s a credit for ‘puppeteer: Lion’, so I’m buying my ticket right now.
A much meaner draft of this post referred to him as “Derpules.”
Great casting. I did not realize that one of Hercules powers was the Thousand-Mile Stare.
I’m starting to think this might be a comedy classic.
This purpose made to appeal to the guys from Riff Trax.