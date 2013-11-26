‘Hercules: The Legend Begins’ Has An… Interesting Trailer

Here’s a fun game you can play with Hercules: The Legend Begins, coming to theaters January 10th; see if you can figure out if this trailer is from one movie, or eight. Because there are like twenty plots at once going on in here, and this thing is only two minutes long.



Before you ask, no, this has nothing to do with the Kevin Sorbo series. Nor does it have anything to do with God of War. Nor anything to do with 300. Or Spartacus: Blood And Sand. OR Ben-Hur. Not that it won’t steal liberally from all of the above. Here’s the trailer!

EDIT: According to the IMDb, this somehow cost $70 million frickin’ dollars. Just something to keep in mind.

So… if we understand this trailer correctly, Hercules is sent packing so he won’t bone his brother’s wife, is sold into slavery by his dad, fights with some off-brand Spartans, fights in gladiatorial combat, and one assumes goes back to the hot blonde he truly loves, before being driven insane by poison and murdering her, if they’re sticking to the legend, which they totally are. So basically, it’s Hercules: An Excuse To Beat The Crap Out of Dudes.

This is also directed by Renny Harlin, a director known for making action movies in the ’90s and is now apparently in need of rent money. Also, his… loose style means this trailer is supremely, unfortunately, GIFable:

Although this one is a bit more memorable.

Yeah, that’ll haunt your dreams. This arrives January 10th. We kinda can’t wait.