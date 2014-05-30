Here Are The Best Yelp Reviews For Big Earl’s Bait House and Country Store That ‘Doesn’t Serve F*gs’

Big Earl’s Bait House and Country Store in Pittsburgh, Texas came under fire earlier this week when one of their waitresses, who just happens to be owner Earl Cheney’s daughter, told a same sex couple “we don’t serve f*gs.” The couple were allegedly “touching legs,” which violates Big Earl’s Bait House and Country Store’s strict policy requiring “men to act like men and women to act like ladies.”
When reached out to by KLTV 7 reached out to Cheyney, he staunchly defended his right to be on the wrong side of history, claiming:
“She’s a young lady, didn’t know what else to say, and they just kept on and she finally said we just don’t like fags,” he explained.
“You’re welcome to come and eat, but a man act like a man and a woman act like a woman. Dress appropriately and act appropriately when you’re in a public place.”
We asked him what a man should act like and what a woman should act like. He responded, “The same thing it says. That a man’s supposed to stand up and be a leader. He’s not supposed to be a woman. He’s not supposed to come in here in a dress.”
This guy is literally a character from an obscure Kids in the Hall sketch that I can’t seem to find online (somebody back me up here?) but that’s besides the point. If Amy’s Baking Company has taught us anything, it’s that you can’t be a restaurant owner and be a dick, because you will get slaughtered on social media and Yelp. And slaughtered, they got.
So with that, here are some of the best Yelp reactions to Big Earl’s Bait House and Country Store.
Seriously.
The food is whatever but the SCENE is simply TO-DIE. They don’t call it “Big” Earls for nothin (amiright?).
Lady-boys and boy-ladies acting so gender non-specific you’ll think you’ve died and gone to HEAVEN (New York City’s hottest boy party from the 90’s) Pittsburg, TX just got a whole lot Cher’ier and I for one can’t help but squeal with delight. Squeal, squeal, squeal, squeal, squeal!
Do yourself (and the lovely owners) a favor and get your bedazzled bottoms in this place ASAP!
Happy Cruising Girls!
It’s true, his mustache is pretty gay:
Well, the food isn’t all that good, but this is still the best gay cruiser joint in Texas! I’ve picked up several dates there. All are very handsome, very gay men. I hear the owner offers discounts to men in chaps.
The biggest bonus is that Big Earl has one of the GAYEST mustaches ever! So, so much hot man action!!! Oh what I’d give to meet that man at the Big Earl’s bathroom glory hole!
After living in Texas my whole life I sure did think East Texas was too plain and boring for myself and my fellow lesbians. But when I found Big Earl’s, boy were we excited. The men are fabulous and the women aren’t bad themselves;) This seems like the place to be if you swing the right way. But even if you don’t, and your a little Bi-curious (which is what the waitress seems to be) come on down for a fun night! Don’t forget your bedazzled shorts, they have contests!
The food sucks though.
Stopped here on my way out of town for Gay Pride! The food was awful, but the service was even worse… We were told to leave immediately because… Well… We weren’t manly enough…
Big Earl’s Bait House- “Where the Men are Men, and the Sheep are Sore”
Big Gay Earl is super, thanks for asking. All things considered he couldn’t be better he must say. He’s feeling super no, nothing bugs him. Everything is super when you’re, don’t you think he looks cute in that hat?
There’s nothing in the bible that condones bigotry. Quit giving Christians AND Texans a bad name.
Big Earl’s Bait stocks the biggest worms in Texas. I mean their night crawlers are HUGE and are always gobbled up around owner’s daughter’s favorite glory hole. When asked, she said she’d personally tried most every worm in town, and her dad has the best.
Stopped in here for a bite. DIRTY. Waitress was an obvious meth addict. Big Earl was a bitter old queen. Just mean. I wouldn’t bring my dog to this place. EVER.
This place gave me cancer
Earl, you straight up got trolled.
If you’re looking to get festive with your family, I’ve got the perfect place for you. Pttsburgh’s hottest restaraunt is Big Earl’s Bait House! Built from the bucket list of a dying pervert, this Battery Park bitch parade is now managed by overweight game show host Fat Sajak. This place has everything: tweakers, skeevies, Spud Webb, a child, and a Russian guy who runs on the treadmill in a Cosby sweater. So come on down this weekend — the bouncer is a bulldog who looks like Wilford Brimley and the password is “diabeetus.”
Yeah, I’m sure all those folks traveling from Winnsboro make sure to check Yelp when looking for a sandwich on the way to Daingerfield. Big Earl’s will be out of business by sundown.
He’s probably an idiot, but this accomplished nothing but a couple lulz.
Fags are just soooooo sensitive.
Give East Texas to Louisiana.
Yeah, I don’t want any a them queers eatin’ their sammiches next to me. I want my goddamn sammiches cut in half with an axe, by a burly man’s man who’ll make sure I don’t put too much of that Christian-kosher pickle in my mouth before I bite down on it, less’n I wanna look like some nancy boy sloppin’ down those dills. Also, I’d like to see a separate section for Men and Women, keep those women folk closer to the kitchen, lettin’ me and my poker buddies enjoy our meals in peace without all that naggin’ and such.
Sammiches?! Sammiches are for fuckin’ pansies! If it’s not a full-fledged bacon double motherfuckin’ cheeseburger I won’t even so much as look at it!!!
I wonder if that sign was put up after the fact? It sounds like Big Earl stood up for his waitress (instead of firing her for being an insensitive goober) and then had to justify his action retroactively (although I’m sure he wasn’t a paragon of tolerance before then).
This is East Texas, land of dragging people behind your truck when you don’t like them. You’re giving them too much credit.
Also, “NO SAGGY PANTS” ?!! Well, he just lost a lot of business, because my Charlie Chaplin Impersonators Convention was all set to make his place our go-to eatery.
Dog-whistle racism on top of the shit sandwich.
Where men act like men and the women shut their damn mouths. Although I’m down with the no saggy pants rule. There’s no excuse for bad tailoring.
Remember a time when men were men and women were women and blacks were property? Big Earl remembers.
Wait a minute, wait a minute, wait a minute! … There’s a Pittsburgh, Texas? Bury the lede, why don’t ya?
His own website is not helping:
”
And then there is Big Earl, a man unlike any other.
He loves to play around and pick on people, you know he is close if you hear laughter. Children are special to all of us, and Big Earl will be sure they are treated like so, before they leave, he is sure to give them either a sucker or a popsicle to make them feel special.
”
There …there is just so much there
Jesus Christ! Well there’s your answer, those damn queers can’t breed no young ‘uns for Big Earl to tickle and give ’em some “Hush Hush” Dum-Dums
When I was in London I went into a shop and the manager shouted “We don’t serve fags ‘ere!”
At first I was shocked, then I said, “oh, I get it, you’re just saying you don’t sell cigarettes!”
And he replied, “Not to homosexuals, we don’t.”
Big Gay Earl -is- super, thanks for asking.
Welcome to Big Earls,
WHERE THE GIRLS STAY IN THE GODDAMN KITCHEN AND THE MEN DRINK BEERS AND GO KILL SOME GODDAMN MOTHERFUCKING NEGROES WHAT THE FUCK ARE YOU DOING HERE WITH A NEGRO PRESIDENT AMERICA? THIS ISN’T BIG EARL’S MURICA, WHAT THE FUCK? OH NOW THE FAGS CAN EAT FOOD, BULLSHIT. THIS IS 1952 MOTHERFUCKER. FUCK ALL OF Y’ALL. Have a nice day :)
Wait….Men gotta act like men….but the proprietor makes sandwiches?
Hmm….sounds kinda….I don’t know….ladylike, if you ask me.
“Whoops! It doesn’t look like there are any reviews that match the sort or language filters you’ve chosen. Sorry about that.”
wonder how they managed that
Big earl more like big girl what century is he and his backward offspring living in .