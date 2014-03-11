Here's Your First Look At The 'Titanfall' TV Series

Titanfall comes out today, one of the first heavily hyped games of the new console generation. How heavily hyped? The TV show is already in the works, and honestly? It looks pretty good.

Before you ask, yes, this is live-action, or at least there’s a guy in an outfit running around in an actual physical location. The rest of it, we’re assuming computers were involved:

We’ve got to say, that looks pretty spiffy. This is a largely a proof of concept, developed by Playfight in collaboration with Titanfall‘s developer, Respawn, but it’s a pretty cool one.

As for when this TV series might actually show up… good question. Right now it seems largely to be in the early development stages; while Respawn and Microsoft are full of boundless confidence about the game, committing still more millions to a TV series before the game is out isn’t good corporate practice. It seems likely, if the series comes to fruition, that at first it’ll be on the Xbox One, considering the exclusive deal Microsoft signed with EA for the game. You go where the audience is, after all.

Either way, this needs to come together. We need more giant robots on television.

