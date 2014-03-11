Here's Your First Look At The 'Titanfall' TV Series

Titanfall comes out today, one of the first heavily hyped games of the new console generation. How heavily hyped? The TV show is already in the works, and honestly? It looks pretty good.
Before you ask, yes, this is live-action, or at least there’s a guy in an outfit running around in an actual physical location. The rest of it, we’re assuming computers were involved:
We’ve got to say, that looks pretty spiffy. This is a largely a proof of concept, developed by Playfight in collaboration with Titanfall‘s developer, Respawn, but it’s a pretty cool one.
As for when this TV series might actually show up… good question. Right now it seems largely to be in the early development stages; while Respawn and Microsoft are full of boundless confidence about the game, committing still more millions to a TV series before the game is out isn’t good corporate practice. It seems likely, if the series comes to fruition, that at first it’ll be on the Xbox One, considering the exclusive deal Microsoft signed with EA for the game. You go where the audience is, after all.
Either way, this needs to come together. We need more giant robots on television.
When are console makers like MS and Sony going to realize… they have a golden opportunity to redefine the idea of TV? I mean, MS is halfway there with the One – they have a console capable of streaming some pretty decent stuff, it integrates video services into it with Xbox Video and it has the infrastructure set up to allow subscriptions to shows. Why not bypass network and cable and “Broadcast” it as a streaming subscription to users?
In Microsoft’s case, because they have a lot of money sunk into keeping things exactly as they are. Also, in terms of networks, there are a lot of rights problems and deals and contracts that prevent you from just buying, say, a Discovery streaming app.
That looks like the prettiest & easiest qte set piece I’ve ever seen…so maybe this is Microsofts strategy going forward, only release the part of the game that supports their live services in game form, then give everybody a non interactive campaign to ignore…I’d rather play my games than watch them personally
This isn’t part of the game: It’s an entirely separate proof-of-concept for a TV series. Although you may have a point with Ryse.