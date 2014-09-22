The Honest Trailer For ‘The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time’ Really Smashes Our Pottery

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hey! Listen! Screen Junkies and Smosh Games made a new video game Honest Trailer for The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time. It’s the game that convinced us spending $30 for an ocarina wouldn’t be a silly purchase. (It was.) It’s also the game with a continuity we won’t attempt to understand, not that we’d be able to focus anyway with that “Microsoft paperclip of a sidekick running her mouth the entire f*cking game.”

Be sure to watch to the end to see the new names they give the characters. Is that the best reference to Ginuwine in a video about The Legend Of Zelda? Probably. And jokes about music are perfectly fitting for a game filled with songs employing only five notes…

Previous honest game trailers:

Via Smosh Games