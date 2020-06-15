Donald Trump and Howard Stern used to be friendly (it’s unclear if Trump is capable of having an actual “friend”), as the president appeared on The Howard Stern Show over 20 times. But their relationship has soured in recent years. Stern voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, and while he stated that he doesn’t “hate” Trump, the Sirius XM host believes that Trump is secretly (and accurately) “disgusted” by his MAGA hat-wearing supporters. Now, the president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr. has gotten involved, too, after tweeting a link to a 27-year-old comedy sketch of Stern in blackface.

Yikes! NSFW: Howard Stern says N-word too many times during awful blackface impression that should have Libs yelling “CANCEL!” https://t.co/b9XJg2krnS — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 12, 2020

Deadline reports that the clip “was interspersed with Stern’s recent appearance on The View, where he claimed during the appearance that he’d never used the racial slur…. Stern was reportedly playing the part of Ted Danson, with Sherman Hemsley playing Whoopi Goldberg, Danson’s girlfriend at the time.” (Danson wore blackface to a Friars Club roast in 1993.) Stern acknowledged the footage during Monday’s recording of The Howard Stern Show, calling his former-self the “craziest motherf*cker” on radio.

“The sh*t I did was f*cking crazy. I’ll be the first to admit. I won’t go back and watch those old shows; it’s like, who is that guy?” he said. “But that was my shtick, that’s what I did and I own it. I don’t think I got embraced by Nazi groups and hate groups. They seemed to think I was against them, too. Everybody had a bone to pick with me.”

Stern has since, as he put it, been able to “change my approach, able to change my life, and change how I communicated,” unlike the Trumps. “It f*cking distresses me that Donald Trump, Jr. and Donald themselves won’t go into psychotherapy and change. Why not change the way you’re approaching things, because, wearing a mask is not a bad thing. Telling people the actual size of the crowd at your inauguration is OK. Attacking me during the coronavirus and Black Lives Matter is absolutely f*cking crazy.”

“I cringe when I look at myself 30 or 40 years ago, and that was 27 years ago… Am I a bad guy? I don’t think so. Donald Trump didn’t think so, he was on my show 27 times. Donnie Junior did the show. On TV he said, ‘I’m really disappointed in Howard, he’s changed,’ that I’ve gone Hollywood. Which is it? Do you want me to get in blackface and make fun of Ted Danson? … I remember how badly Donald, Jr. wanted to take a picture with me.”

It’s only a matter of time before, somehow, Ted Cruz gets involved in all this.

