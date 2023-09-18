No one ever accused Howard Stern of being classy or even aspiring to be that way. He’s certainly tamer than in his Fart Man days or the times rendered in Private Parts, but he has calmed down over the years. Still, he did not hold back while weighing in on the Lauren Boebert developments that came down over the weekend. The congresswoman failed to anticipate how tweeting about “joy” would cause even more giggles after she was revealed to have apparently groped her date before being kicked out of a Beetlejuice Broadway show in Denver. Stern is overall amused with the situation, too.

In the aforementioned footage, Boebert’s Democrat Bar Guy, Quinn Gallagher, is shown grabbing Boebert’s chest before she reached between his legs during a family-friendly show. All of this happened after Boebert railed against drag queen shows for their supposedly corrupting powers. And Stern got raunchy, repeatedly declaring that Boebert’s “my kind of gal” and really seems “fun.”

However, Stern also declared Boebert to be “a disgrace to this country! Forget the politics.” He mentioned her “t**ty dress” multiple times, and he doesn’t understand, “How does a woman like that win an election? I mean. You know, there’s certain standards. Once you get caught lying like that, goodbye!”

Robin Quivers countered, “Not anymore. You just stay there and weather the storm.”

NBC News’ Mike Sington tweeted audio of the segment, courtesy of Mediaite.

“Lauren Boebert is a disgrace to this country.” Howard Stern spends four minutes absolutely destroying Lauren Boebert. Warning: Do not play in front of children. (Audio via SiriusXM and Mediaite) pic.twitter.com/19qWqfNIha — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 18, 2023

As of now, Boebert has no guarantees that she can weather this storm and stay in office. She’s already been removed from an upcoming conservative summit, and she only won her last election by a razor-thin margin. Her biggest opponent, Adam Frisch, seems ready for a rematch at the polls.

(Via Howard Stern on Sirius XM & Mediaite)