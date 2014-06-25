‘Hulk Vs. Iron Man’ And Other Comics Of Note, June 25th

Original Sin: Hulk Vs. Iron Man #1
The Hulk is coming to kick Iron Man’s ass, and the twist is that Tony deserves every punch. Some were worried about the retconning that will obviously go into Original Sin, but Mark Waid makes the idea that Tony Stark effectively ruined Bruce Banner’s life one that ties into Marvel continuity and even makes sense. Tony, after all, is an arrogant ass. Definitely a clever twist and worth a read.
Savage Hulk #1
Alan Davis writes and draws a nice throwback to the ’70s Marvel, when Bruce Banner was wandering the Earth and the X-Men hadn’t been contorted into a pretzel shape by the ’90s. And honestly, Davis does a superb job: This could be shameless nostalgia, but instead is a solid, fast-paced book that has the feel of a lost Marvel issue from the era without any of the downsides. It’s action-packed enough to be a fun read for everyone, while being a book you can hand to a kid. Hopefully Marvel keeps this up; it’s a hoot.
Outcast #1
Demonic possession is a tricky thing to write into a comic book, and I’m not 100% on Robert Kirkman pulling it off. The book is actually largely defined by Paul Azaceta’s muted, quiet art. If there’s a criticism, it’s that this is more a pitch for a TV show than it is a comic book; it’s very dialogue-heavy, long on telling us things and short on showing them to us. But not a bad start to a horror book.
Dream Thief: Escape #1
Jai Nitz and Greg Smallwood bring their bizarre avenger of the murdered back for a new miniseries, and boy, has he ever been missed. This gritty horror/noir mixture was great the first time around, and as it gets into the backstory of why he’s possessed by ghosts to take their vengeance, it’s becoming even more compelling. Highly recommended.
The Goon: One For The Road
Eric Powell pays tribute to the one, the only, the hilarious Jack Davis, complete with a cover from Davis himself and a story that riffs on Davis’ comedic style. A lighthearted and funny read, and a welcome return from the Goon.
Emily And The Strangers: Breaking The Record #1
Unsurprisingly, a comic book based on a Hot Topic T-shirt feels and sounds exactly like the comic book the kind of person who thinks they’re edgy for shopping there would read. Car Farris’s art is vivid and dynamic, “all ages” without being cute and often more detailed and funny than it needs to be. But the script, by Rob Rener and Mariah Heuhner, is just a little too cliched to really click. This feels like an animated series pitch, not a comic.
Super Secret Crisis War #1
Cartoon Network finally gets the megacrossover it deserves, with Samurai Jack, the Powerpuffs, Dexter, Ben 10, and… uh, Ed, Edd and Eddy going up against their greatest nemesis in a six issue miniseries and a string of one-shots. It’s a cute little satire of crossovers, but nothing special quite yet.
The Amazing World of Gumball #1
The amusingly cynical cartoon gets an equally amusingly cynical comic. Frank Gibson and Tyson Hesse pull off the look and feel of the series really well, making this a fun read for kids and ideal for fans of the show.
whoa. big week, holy crap. a lot of excellent conclusions on here including Ennis’s new Crossed story, Synder’s 12-issue Batman ‘origin’ storyline, and the newest Massive 3-issue arc conclusion.
anytime more Warren Ellis (Trees), BKV (Saga), and Spurrier (X-Force) is out, is a good week.
and definitely looking forward to Outcast… say what you will about Walking Dead and Kirkman, but there’s a reason why TWD is as popular as it is. It’s well-written, and always has been.
people will be buying Outcast #1 in droves though, thinking it’s going to be worth thousands of dollars someday. hint: it won’t be.
Yeah, anybody buying a comic book that’s easily selling six figures for its first issue doesn’t understand how rarity works. Realistically, the days of a comic published now ever being valuable again are done.
Especially since an issue of X-Force #1 goes for eighty-nine cents.
Even Walking Dead #1 going for as much as it’s going for, was a one in a billion shot. There’s PLENTY of #1 Image comics from around that time that aren’t worth the paper they were printed on.
X-Force was shorted :( and Shadowman will come next week because my shop forgot to order it. Anyway…
Futures End has become interesting over these past couple of weeks. The Frankenstein & SHADE story is a highlight this week. Plus, I am more curious about how 5YL Earth-Prime came to be and what will it take to prevent that future, if at all. Made me consider dropping a few Marvel books for Earth 2: Worlds End, especially since Marvel wants to bleed people beyond dry.
Yeah, Marvel was kind of ridiculous this week with the pricing. And I refuse to call it “Outcast by Kirkman & Azaceta.” All they need to do is make the numbering a decimal and they’ve hit every pet peeve I have about titling and numbering in comics.
I’m under the assumption it has to do with trademarking. Much like you said that the book feels more like a TV show pitch, Kirkman is probably thinking more business-oriented with his Walking Dead success. he probably regrets not trademarking the name as “Kirkman’s The Walking Dead”
@Dan Seitz Not just this week. Have you seen September? They have over a dozen books at the $5 price tag: special expanded issues, a Point-One issue, a zero issue, a couple of annuals, a “Bi-Annual” for Deadpool, Miracleman, and every installment of the weekly Death of Wolverine mini. The only $5 book I can justify is Miracleman; it may be a reprint, but every issue has bonus content, are about 44 pages (48 if you count the covers), and are AD-FREE.
I REALLLLLLLY hate to be that guy, but I started doing digital comics on my Ipad about the same time the New 52 started. It definitely isn’t like my late 80s-mid 90s glory days, of each issue being $1.06 after taxes (other than annuals and special editions, of course).
/shakes fist at sky
//breaks hip
@tetrisdork Yeeeeesh. Put your wallets on the floor, fanboys.
@Dan Seitz I think I’m at the point where comics is getting too expensive for me and just wait until the trade/Comixology price drop on a bunch of books. I was thinking about adding Mega Man and the new Sabrina book to my pull, but since learning that Archie is going $4 a floppy line-wide, I might just only one, if at all.
The new Sabrina book is pretty promising, I will admit. But yeah, it’s starting to look like $4 is the new standard price, and I think we’re going to see sub cuts across the board due to that.
X-Force vol. 3 is the start of Rick Remender’s story line, currently running in Uncanny Avangers, right? I’m looking to slowly go through the story, buy 1 issue a week until I’m caught up. I’ve heard nothing but good things, however I’m not 100% sure where it all starts.
Actually, Remender’s story begins in the first Uncanny X-Force series. But the general idea of a mutant black-ops hit squad did begin in the Messiah Complex event and then in X-Force vol 3 by Craig Kyle and Chris Yost. After Remender left Uncanny X-Force, it split into three paths: Uncanny Avengers (the continuation of Remender’s plot lines), the second Uncanny X-Force series, and Cable and X-Force.
Ugh. Any C-List mutant could find some way to beat the Hulk if the story called for it, but Iron Man is pretty much doomed to spend eternity getting his ass handed to him in repetitive ways. At this point, Marvel is just trying to make me burn my comics and wait for the next two Avengers movies.
To be fair, they’ve been a lot better about jobbing the Hulk these last few years, considering WWH was ultimately “The Hulk can kick all y’all’s asses, he just doesn’t do it because he’s not a jackass.” Also, in a straight-up fight, which is what this is, Tony really doesn’t stand a chance.