What did Taylor Swift ever do to make MAGA hate her? She voted for Joe Biden four years ago — and probably will again — but other than that? And yet the far right have made her one of their many, many (many, many, many) enemies. Some even hatched a tinfoil hat conspiracy theory about her somehow rigging the Super Bowl and the 2024 presidential election. Now they’ve even come for one of her guests at Sunday’s big game.

Per HuffPost, a number of MAGA wackos have glommed onto the idea that Ice Spice, the hit-making rapper who was hanging with Taylor at Super Bowl LVIII, was flashing “Satanic hand gestures” during the game, all while dressed in “demonic clothing.”

Nothing to see here, just Taylor Swifts guest Ice Spice throwing up demonic signs while wearing a upside down cross making sure the world sees it on the big screen. DEMONS. pic.twitter.com/D9ywjZDOR7 — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) February 12, 2024

Demonic hand gestures on the big screen, upside down cross, Balenciaga sleeve. Not even hiding it. pic.twitter.com/pG6CxCF6Ok — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 12, 2024

Oh, and Taylor? She was being an “alcoholic” for occasionally downing beer at a football game.

Taylor Swift being an alcoholic while Ice Spice throws up some demonic and Satanic hand gestures. pic.twitter.com/9qUV8wd6hX — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) February 12, 2024

Nothing to see here… Taylor Swift being an alcoholic while Ice Spice throws up some demonic and Satanic hand gestures. These people worship and work for the Devil. Wake up‼️ pic.twitter.com/qinVC4Q3dj — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) February 12, 2024

What Ice Spice was really doing was throwing up “devil signs,” which has been used in music since the Jazz age but which gained a new kind of notoriety in heavy metal circa the ‘70s thanks to Ronnie James Dio. As for the “demonic clothing,” i.e., her upside-down crucifix, the debunkers Snopes spent some valuable time pointing out that such jewelry isn’t necessary “demonic” or “satanic,”

On my God! MAGA Opinion of Ice Spice: "Satanic Ice Spice was flashing the devil symbol while wearing an upside-down cross representing the devil!" Actual Reality: Ice Spice, a musician at the Super Bowl, standing next to Taylor Swift, not only gave the "rock on" hand signal… pic.twitter.com/akqW2InjrL — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 12, 2024

Demonic signs? Get the FUCKKK OUTTAAA HERE! 🤘🏻 rock on ice spice https://t.co/JBo4DFrCW2 — Caity Babs (@CiBabs) February 12, 2024

Still, is Ice Spice some Satanist? Unlikely! In an interview with Interview magazine in 2022, the one born Isis Naija Gaston talked about going to Catholic school as a kid and how even today she’s “still religious in the sense where I strictly pray every day, all the time.”

Ice Spice went to Catholic school and in an interview says she prays every day. I find it hard to believe she’s “demonic.” Then there’s St. Peter’s cross which is traditionally Christian. A lot of Christian’s are unaware of this cross because they don’t read Christian history. pic.twitter.com/OC5uBFiyzI — Eric (@EricsElectrons) February 12, 2024

Anyway, keep it up, Republicans! Enraging both Swifties and Ice Spice fans will only drive them to make sure you’re never back in the White House.

(Via HuffPost)