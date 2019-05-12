Shutterstock

Happy Mother’s Day! From the Avengers: Endgame-dominated box office to the final episode of Saturday Night Live‘s latest season, everyone is trying their best to celebrate the annual occasion. Even brands like IHOP, the hamburger pancake-focused restaurant chain. In a tweet posted early Sunday morning, the company’s social media account declared a “Happy Mother’s Day” to everyone — including anyone who might have a pancake-causing food baby.

“If you have pancakes in your tum tum, does that make you a pancake mum mum?” the tweet read. “Happy Mother’s Day to ALL the moms out there!” Aside from the ridiculously phrased text, the tweet was accompanied by an equally ludicrous photoshop of a sonogram showing a stack of butter-topped pancakes in the womb.

As of this writing, the tweet is still online, though judging by the increasingly vehement reactions that it has generated over the past few hours, it’s time may be limited. After all, considering the Georgia legislature’s recent passing of the controversial “heartbeat bill,” attempted jokes about pregnancy aren’t exactly in vogue at the moment. So, yeah… people aren’t too thrilled with IHOP’s seemingly blasé efforts to be humorous about it.