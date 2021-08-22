Alex Jones and already made it clear that his conspiracy-addled InfoWars was involved in the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, and this week a member of InfoWars was charged over their involvement.

Jones was in Washington along with a number of conspiracy theorists in January, where he claimed he led a crowd to the Capitol. Among them was another host for InfoWars, Owen Shroyer, who saw charges for his actions there this week. Shroyer actually announced on the show that a warrant was out for his arrest.

here's infowars host owen shroyer telling his audience that there is a warrant out for his arrest regarding January 6 pic.twitter.com/B5EzCf9Nru — John Whitehouse+ (@existentialfish) August 20, 2021

“There’s a lot of questions, some I have answers to, some I don’t,” he said. “I plan on declaring innocence of these charges because I am.”

According to the Associated Press, Shroyer will face charges of disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area of the Capitol.

Authorities say video shows Shroyer marching to the Capitol from the Ellipse shortly before the building was breached, telling the crowd “today we march for the Capitol because on this historic January 6, 2021, we have to let our Congressmen and women know, and we have to let Mike Pence know, they stole the election, we know they stole it, and we aren’t going to accept it!” … Authorities say Shroyer was vocal in advance of Jan. 6 about stopping the certification of the Electoral College vote. The day before the riot, he spoke at Freedom Plaza, declaring: “Americans are ready to fight. We’re not exactly sure what that’s going to look like perhaps in a couple of weeks if we can’t stop this certification of the fraudulent election … we are the new revolution! We are going to restore and we are going to save the republic!” according to the court papers.

As the AP notes, Shroyer is the second InfoWars employee to see charges from the January 6 insurrection attempt, as a video editor was also arrested earlier in the year.