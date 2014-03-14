Insane Cult In Michigan Involves Massages, Doomsday, ‘Lord Of The Rings,’ And Jesus Of Course

“And Jesus said unto them, “Have thou women massage your tired shoulders, and then tip 3 copper coins for a enlightening ending.””- The Bible, maybe. In Clinton Township, Michigan, there is a Chiropractor/Massage parlor giving people high class massages, but also luring in girls, brainwashing them, and it gets even weirder. Via WJBK Detroit:

The latest Problem Solver investigation from FOX 2’s Rob Wolchek tells the painful story of a group of parents who say their daughters gave up college, career dreams and their families for a life of giving massages and worshiping with their boss. It all started when these girls happened to meet a charismatic chiropractor named Dr. Craig Stasio. Now, they all work for Stasio at Agape Massage Therapy and Chiropractic in Clinton Township. The employees even live together in various communal houses. But, sources tell Wolchek the chiropractor preaches of an upcoming doomsday. The parents say their daughters refer to him as “the prophet.”

When looking for the prophet, all one has to do is drive to the massage place next to Rite Aid and you’ll find your salvation. You’ll also find a Doctor who has been accused of doing exactly what you would think he would do when alone with impressionable young women with low self-esteem.

Sounds about right. This guy has to be pretty inspiring to brainwash seemingly intelligent girls into believing that he is the prophet while also having them give massages for $17.50 out of a strip mall. What struck me about this story is that I used to work right around that place. So I mapped it and check out this odd occurrence:

This place is right across the street from an entire Lord of the Rings themed neighborhood! Could this place be some sort of Orc ploy to brainwash people into fighting the race of men?! No, probably just a perverted wacko who takes advantage of young girls. Check out the full video and prepare to be creeped out. Too many brainwashed smiles. Too many.

Via WJBK Detroit

