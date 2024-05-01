Sydney Sweeney has been engaged to her fiancé Glen Powell, I mean, Jonathan Davino since 2022. She’s been busy since then, starring in Anyone But You, Madame Web, and Immaculate (not Euphoria season 3, though), but it appears she’s getting ready to tie the knot soon.

E! Online reports that Sweeney was recently “seen leaving an L.A. bridal store holding a very large garment bag.”

Sorry to the entire soccer team that slid into her DMs.

For the more than three-hour long appointment April 28, the Anyone But You star — who got engaged to the movie producer in 2022—kept her outfit low-key, opting for blue wide-legged denim, a white sweater and square-toed platform shoes. She topped off the look by carrying a black Miu-Miu handbag and rocking some over-sized sunglasses.

Last year, Sweeney told Glamour UK that she’s been working on a Pinterest board for her wedding since she was 10. “I don’t have a color scheme yet. I’m more of an experience planner, so I’m like, what experience do I want to give people? Are we going on a tropical vacation? Are we doing a carnival?” she said. When Davino was asked if he’s seen the board, he replied, “This is definitely a ‘Sydney World’ board. It’s what’s nice about being the boss of your own life. You don’t have to go to other people for answers, or yes or no.”

Will Sweeney’s first dance song be “Unwritten”? Stay tuned!

(Via E! Online)