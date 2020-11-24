Weeks after White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump’s ironic celebration tweet about Alaska being called for Donald Trump, she’s still tweeting in the wrong direction. Given that she’s not too able to read the room and has prolifically tweeted as such lately, one wonders if she’s affected by all the speculation out there (and reports about her being an alleged fart-blamer) on what she’ll do after her father leaves the White House in January.

If Ivanka’s concerned about the election results, she’s not showing it. Today, she’s claiming some sort of success (?) on behalf of her father’s administration in a few ways. First, she tweeted, “FACT: Greenhouse gases generated by the U.S. will slide 9.2% this year, tumbling to the lowest level in at least three decades.”

FACT: Greenhouse gases generated by the U.S. will slide 9.2% this year, tumbling to the lowest level in at least three decades. @EPA — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2020

It’s already a bizarre claim in light of the Trump Administration withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, and then there’s the horrific context to consider. No one can ignore the fact that this “slide” could only have taken place because humans are largely grounded (from flying, and from a lot of driving) by the pandemic. Travel, both on the business and leisure fronts, hasn’t been possible for most Americans for much of the year, so it only makes sense that we aren’t emitting as many greenhouse gasses. The reasons for this “success” are actually tragic, as some pointed out.

So, to put this another way, if a sentient contagion came to you and said, "We will lower greenhouse-gas emissions under your father's watch this year to revise his image as a climate denier, but you have to give me more than a quarter-million souls in return," you'd say, "Sold!" — Kenny Herzog (@KennyHerzog) November 24, 2020

Are you really trying to take credit for the environment getting better due to #COVID19 Quaratines? Well then also take credit for the deaths! #TrumpKillsAmericans #TrumpKilledThanksgiving #UnREAL — ShinesSuchLove (@Eva_Shines_) November 24, 2020

Because people are not driving and businesses have shut down due to the pandemic. Duh. — 🌊🌊 Justice for Breonna Taylor (@oliwymom) November 24, 2020

FACT: 258,000 less people, who have died due to Covid-19, won't be around to understand this fact due to the epic failure of your Father's administration. @EPA @CDCgov @WHO — Providential818 (@Providential818) November 24, 2020

Shortly after the greenhouse-gas tweet, Ivanka chose to celebrate the stock market reaching 30,000 for the first time in U.S. history.

Dow Jones Industrial Average hits 30,000 for the first time ever! Congratulations America! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pQFRdxaIHL — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2020

The president also gave a strange, one-minute briefing to that effect, calling this “a sacred number.” He added, “It’s the ninth time since the beginning of 2020, and it’s the 48th time that we’ve broken records during the Trump administration. I just wanted to congratulate all the people within the administration that worked so hard.”

President Trump: "I just want to congratulate everybody. The stock market Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit 30,000 which is the highest in history. We've never broken 30,000 and that's just despite everything that's taken place with the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/aKsXFqucfu — CSPAN (@cspan) November 24, 2020

Trump left the room without acknowledging reporters’ questions about when he will concede to Joe Biden. The stock-market rise did coincide with news that the GSA would release transition funding to Team Biden. And as The Recount illustrated with a Twitter video, a reporter could be heard describing Trump’s remarks as “weird as sh*t.”

Trump took no questions after today's very quick appearance in the briefing room to talk about the stock market. You can hear a reporter say, "Well that was weird as shit." pic.twitter.com/lrkjlEHx3h — The Recount (@therecount) November 24, 2020

Here’s how Twitter responded to Ivanka’s stock-marketing.

Much optimism about the @JoeBiden administration! Markets know that Joe will fix the @realdonaldtrump disaster — Dale Geldart (@DaleGeldart) November 24, 2020

Yep – Because the transition to Joe is finally happening, the Dow is happy!!! Thanks @JoeBiden!!! — Jen (@jenminicooper) November 24, 2020

Maybe it’s time for Ivanka to concede to a Twitter break.