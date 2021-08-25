What did you accomplish by the time you were 23? Odds are you weren’t as prolific as Jacob Wohl, who’s both the Max Fischer and the Inspector Clouseau of Trumpist grifters. Before he was 20 he was accused of defrauding investors. At 21 he was charged with a felony, around the same time he banned from Twitter and trying — and failing, spectacularly — to smear the likes of Kamala Harris, Ilhan Omar, and Robert Mueller. Now he’s posed to join the ever-growing list of Trump cheerleaders getting sued for lots and lots of money.

As per NBC News, the Federal Communications Commission has proposed suing Wohl and frequent cohort John Burkman $5 million for making over 1,000 robocalls that made false claims about voting in the 2020 election. The FCC says that between August 26 and September 14, 2020, the two targeted voters in New York, Ohio, and Michigan, with state prosecutors saying they were trying to suppress the Black vote.

Their calls claimed that “if you vote by mail, your personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debts?” If it goes through, it will be the largest fine for robocalls in FCC history.

On top of the threatened FCC fine, Wohl and Burkman are also facing criminal charges from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who recently led the investigation into former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, which resulted in his resignation.

Wohl first came to national attention for a more modest failed scheme: He kept posting obviously false claims on Twitter about being in “hipster coffee shops” where liberals were confessing their love for Trump. Among his many blunders include one, also with Burkman, in which they claimed to have found a woman who accused Robert Mueller of sexual assault. It resulted in a chaotic press conference, in which the alleged accuser never showed, and later claimed she had been misled into participating. A reporter at the event asked Wohl if he was ready to go to federal prison.

That could still happen. But for now, he’ll be joining Rudy Giuliani, Mike Lindell, Sidney Powell, and more as people who tried to help Trump and may wind up literally paying for it.

(Via NBC News)