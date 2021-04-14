Earlier this week, YouTube star and hopeful boxer Jake Paul became the subject of sexual assault allegations by TikToker Justine Paradise. In a YouTube video, the 24-year-old accused Paul (who is also 24) of sexually assaulting her in July 2019 at his Team 10 Mansion in Calabesas, California

Via The Daily Beast, Paradise explained that she had been asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement when she entered Paul’s home, and for that reason, she was reluctant to reveal her allegation. Her video explanation of the alleged incident arrived with a trigger warning, after which she accused him of forcing her to perform oral sex. She further alleges that he “just shoved himself in me, he didn’t ask for consent or anything. That’s not okay. On no level at all is that okay.”

In a statement to People, Paul’s attorney (Daniel E. Gardenswartz) responded to Paradise’s allegation with a full denial:

“Our client is aware of the recent allegation against him. While others have already begun to debunk the claim alleged against him, our client categorically denies the allegation and has every intention of aggressively disproving it and pursuing legal action against those responsible for the defamation of his character.” “Our client believes that any false allegations diminish the credibility of those who have truly been victims of misconduct,” Gardenswartz said.

During her YouTube video, Paradise explained that she wasn’t attempting “to ruin someone’s career for something that they did,” and she added, “I feel guilty even though I was the one who was assaulted.”

(Via People)