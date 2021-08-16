Jake Paul‘s legal troubles aren’t going down without a fight. After ducking federal charges for filming inside an Arizona mall that was being looted during last year’s Black Lives Matter protests over the killing of George Floyd, the city of Scottsdale has refiled its own charges against the YouTube star/boxer.

As previously reported, the city of Scottsdale dismissed its charges against Paul without prejudice so federal authorities could launch its own investigation. In May, that case was closed because there wasn’t enough evidence for federal charges, but Scottsdale had the option to refile misdemeanor charges against Paul, and the city is doing exactly that. Via TMZ:

Remember … video shows Jake inside the mall as it’s being looted on May 30, 2020 and he was busted by Scottsdale Police. The feds eventually stepped in and launched an investigation, which included FBI raids at his home in Calabasas and the famous Graffiti Mansion in Las Vegas. Bottom line … Jake’s off the hook with the feds, but he still has to deal with a couple of charges in Arizona. He’s due in court after Labor Day.

Despite both of Paul’s houses being raided by the FBI, the YouTube star didn’t seem to be fazed by the seriousness of the situation. During the FBI investigation, several parties were still being thrown at his home in violation of California’s lockdown orders. At one point, an amateur boxing match/fight club broke out at the height of the pandemic, and Paul even made a music video about being raided by the Feds. He couldn’t seem to care less about being targeted by the feds, and in the end, it looks like he’ll come out with just a misdemeanor if anything at all.

(Via TMZ)