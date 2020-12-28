Don Lemon is fed up with Kayleigh McEnany’s “carnival of lies,” and so is Jake Tapper.

Over the weekend, the CNN reporter appeared on Reliable Sources to discuss President Trump’s war with the media during his single-yet-endless term. “There are some people that are so mendacious, I just wouldn’t put them on air,” Tapper told host Brian Stelter. “Kayleigh McEnany, I never booked her. Jason Miller from the Trump campaign, I would never book him. These are just people who tell lies the way that most people breathe. There was no value in that.” He used to speak to Trump folks, like Kellyanne Conway because she’s “more of a filibusterer and a subject changer,” unlike McEnany, who the current-White House Press Secretary who “tells lies all the time” and “can’t acknowledge reality.” Tapper added, “I am just not going to put somebody like that on air.”

McEnany responded to Tapper’s comments on Twitter, where she wrote, “This is a therapy session for a broken network, and @jaketapper is lazy enough to participate by lobbing baseless personal attacks, with ZERO evidence.” She then diagnosed Tapper’s “real” problem: “I do not leak. I do not lie. But I DO call out the lies of the media (i.e. CNN Russia collusion hoax!).” She even lied when she claimed she doesn’t lie.

You can watch the Reliable Sources clip below.