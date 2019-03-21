The Good Place star Jameela Jamil is on a body positivity crusade, and to all the celebrities and companies out there promoting unhealthy ideals or shady diet products — Jameela has got your number. This time, Jamil set her sights on Khloe Kardashian for promoting “Flat Tummy Tea” meal replacement shakes, of which she claimed in a sponsored Instagram post that the “progress is undeniable” after supposedly working them into her “routine” about two weeks ago.
#ad Loving how my tummy looks right now you guys! I brought @flattummyco’s meal replacement shakes into my routine about 2 weeks ago, and the progress is undeniable✨P.S the shakes are 20% off today and you can get Flat Tummy Tea at a really good deal too. Go check it out!