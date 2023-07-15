Last month, after the OceanGate submersible Titan went missing, one name was bandied about early and often: James Cameron. After all, the vessel was heading for what remained of the Titanic, the subject of his second biggest blockbuster. The filmmaker had made many, many (safe) trips down to the wreckage before. He even probably knew about Titan’s fate before most anyone else did. But on the off chance you think Cameron is going to make his own movie about the tragedy, think again.

“I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now,” he wrote. “I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be.”

Cameron was responding to rumors that alleged the contrary — rumors that had gotten prevalent enough that Cameron, a very busy guy, actually noticed them. Clearly the claims incensed him. He was not amused by the hubristic Stockton Rush, the CEO of the submersible trip company, who ignored repeated warnings about his vessel’s lack of safeness. As a result, he and four other people on board the Titan perished in what was likely a violent implosion.

For over a decade Cameron has repeatedly stressed the dangers of such deep sea diving trips — warnings Rush and company failed to appropriately heed.

