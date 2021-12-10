Brian Williams’ last episode of MSNBC’s The 11th Hour ended his three decades at NBC. With the veteran anchor’s sign off, he asked viewers to protect Democracy (he didn’t seem to feel good about where it’s going). He also once again visited with Democratic consultant and strategist James Carville, who’s not afraid to tell his party when they’re royally screwing the pooch, including the recent fiasco of Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

In this round, Carville took aim at Democrats essentially sitting on their hands while far-right figures, including Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert, use increasingly divisive rhetoric with seemingly no consequences. Carville has had it up to here with the GOP’s extreme figures being allowed to run wild:

“I have the equivalent of a PhD in white trash-ology, and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, they could be the subject of a dissertation. And we’ve got to call these people out and hold them accountable.”

Carville and Williams had been discussing a new Democratic party ad that targets those far-right extremists, which also include Matt Gaetz, who (via Raw Story) Carville believes “will probably be in the penitentiary by the time the next election comes around.” And Carville is all for the Left “hitting hard” and “telling the truth” without fear because “We’ve got to stop this namby-pamby, censure somebody, take committees away, and just call these people out for who they are.” Otherwise, the mid-term elections are going to surprise everyone by getting these people elected, he insisted.

Yep, we’re less than a year away from those elections, and if the Dems go into attack mode like their opponents regularly do, there’s gonna be fireworks.