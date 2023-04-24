Jamie Foxx has been steadily recovering after being admitted to the hospital earlier this month due to “medical complications.” Many of Foxx’s friends and peers shared their well-wishes for the actor, including his longtime friend Nick Cannon.

Cannon gave a brief update to Entertainment Tonight, saying that his condition is improving. “Man, I’m praying. You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother,” Cannon told ET, adding, “I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor.”

While Cannon is keeping his “special favor” under wraps, he confirmed that Foxx has been awake and alert since the incident, which took place on the set of his latest movie Back In Action.

“I can’t really say what it is, but it’ll be out there soon,” Cannon explained. “I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing. He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.” Cannon knows a thing or two about blessings, so who knows what he’s got up his sleeve.

Here’s to hoping that Foxx is Back In Action filming Back In Action very soon!

(Via ET)