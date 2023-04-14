Earlier this week, Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx posted a statement that confirmed her father suffered a “medical emergency” while on the set of his latest flick in Atlanta. It’s unclear what exactly happened to the actor, though as of Thursday night, Foxx was allegedly communicating and in good spirits, according to TMZ.

Foxx has had a long and impressive career so far, in both the movie and music industries, scoring both a Grammy and an Oscar. His latest project is bringing friend Cameron Diaz out of retirement for Back In Action, which is what he was filming when the medical emergency happened. The film also stars Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, and Andrew Scott.

While there haven’t been any recent updates on Foxx’s condition, many of his famous co-stars and friends have taken to social media to wish the Hollywood icon a speedy recovery.

My family and I are lifting you up in prayer. Much love and many blessings my brotha 🙏🏾 @iamjamiefoxx pic.twitter.com/u5Fzu4oaM3 — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) April 13, 2023

Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾✨✨✨✨✨✨🤎 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 14, 2023

praying for Jamie Foxx , I hope for a full recovery, we love you. — JAYE CANE (@Jayecane) April 14, 2023

I’m praying for you Jamie Foxx. Get well soon! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Bk2Uxhmy97 — David Alan Grier AKA #LeonMusk (@davidalangrier) April 13, 2023

Other celebs took to Instagram to share positive memories of Foxx, like Kerry Washington, who called Foxx her “movie huzbin.” The Duo starred together in Ray and Django Unchained.

TMZ recently reported that Foxx’s body double has been taking his place on the set of his latest movie Back In Action, which is currently underway in Atlanta and is scheduled to wrap next week.

