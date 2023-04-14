Jamie Foxx Creed III premiere 2023
Kerry Washington, LeBron James, And More Are Sending Well Wishes To Jamie Foxx After His Medical Emergency

Earlier this week, Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx posted a statement that confirmed her father suffered a “medical emergency” while on the set of his latest flick in Atlanta. It’s unclear what exactly happened to the actor, though as of Thursday night, Foxx was allegedly communicating and in good spirits, according to TMZ.

Foxx has had a long and impressive career so far, in both the movie and music industries, scoring both a Grammy and an Oscar. His latest project is bringing friend Cameron Diaz out of retirement for Back In Action, which is what he was filming when the medical emergency happened. The film also stars Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, and Andrew Scott.

While there haven’t been any recent updates on Foxx’s condition, many of his famous co-stars and friends have taken to social media to wish the Hollywood icon a speedy recovery.

Other celebs took to Instagram to share positive memories of Foxx, like Kerry Washington, who called Foxx her “movie huzbin.” The Duo starred together in Ray and Django Unchained.

TMZ recently reported that Foxx’s body double has been taking his place on the set of his latest movie Back In Action, which is currently underway in Atlanta and is scheduled to wrap next week.

(Via TMZ)

