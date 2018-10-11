Fox News gave their Fox Newsiest take on Wednesday when its website published an article calling out Jamie Lee Curtis for her past remarks on gun control, while pointing out that her fictional character in the Halloween reboot wields and fires a gun. “Curtis’s on-screen actions stand in contrast to her real-life persona as an advocate for gun control,” the piece argued, “One of several Hollywood actors who use firearms in their films while preaching against them away from the set.”
Yeah, well the internet was not letting that slide, and neither is Curtis. In a new interview with USA Today, the actress fired back at the network for not doing their due diligence to learn her actual opinions when it comes to gun control.
In fact, Curtis fully supports the Second Amendment — but also advocates for reasonable gun control measures — because apparently you can believe in both things!
I am vocal about common-sense gun safety and gun laws. For instance, I fully support an assault weapon ban, I fully support a bump stock ban, anything that can turn a not automatic weapon into an automatic ban, but I fully support the Bill of Rights. And fully support the Second Amendment. And have absolutely no problem with people owning firearms if they have been trained, licensed, a background check has been conducted, a pause button has been pushed to give time for that process to take place. And they have to renew their license just like we do with automobiles – which are weapons also.
If Laurie Strode can’t have a gun, then nobody should have a gun. Dude been trying to kill her for 40 years!