Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have avoided being seen in public with former-president Donald Trump since he left office in January. This is a calculated effort on their part — after four years as his father-in-law’s most trusted senior advisor, Kushner is “just checked out of politics,” an insider told CNN in March. But of course it’s more complicated than that. A new report from CNN claims that the married couple are sick of Trump whining about the 2020 election. You and me both, “Harvard’s shiniest mistake.”

“Sometimes the former President complains for several hours about the ‘stolen’ 2020 election. Other times, his frustrations emerge in fits and starts — more likely when he is discussing his hopeful return to national politics. And while he often has a rotating audience of cheering listeners, the gap between Trump and his daughter and son-in-law grows wider by the week,” CNN’s Kate Bennett and Gabby Orr wrote after speaking to a dozen officials, friends, and members of the Trump circle.

Bennett also appeared on CNN on Wednesday morning, where she said, “They do not want to be around, nor do they want to be in the orbit of this continued not being able to move on, not being able to let go. And they’ve made a very calculated and thoughtful decision to back away and not spend as much time with the former president who, of course, also happens to be Ivanka’s father and Jared Kushner’s father-in-law.” More:

A large part of the reason for the separation is Trump’s constant harping on the past and his inability to move on. The former President has also started to question the role that Kushner — one of the few people who were able to stay close to Trump throughout his two presidential campaigns and White House tenure — has played in his presidential legacy.

It turns out, putting someone with no prior political experience in charge of “fixing” the Middle East and solving the opioid crisis wasn’t the best idea. A source also claims that Trump is “jealous” of Kushner’s seven-figure book deal, while all the major publishers are refusing to do business with Mar-a-Lago’s most windmills-fearing resident.

“It is not a secret President Trump doesn’t like when he thinks other people are getting attention for something he feels he has facilitated,” a former-Trump White House official said. “There’s a sweet spot between saying nothing about work you did and saying too much that everyone has to find — or else he gets triggered.”

Meanwhile, Ivanka is “being very present, in the moment. She’s not concerned.” Unlike Tiffany and Don Jr., she did not wish Donald a happy Father’s Day on social media.

(Via CNN)