A week after John Oliver reacted to Rudy Giuliani’s Borat 2 fiasco by making it weirder, the Last Week Tonight host is giving his take on Jared Kushner’s latest foot-in-the-mouth incident. The Trump son-in-law and presidential advisor recently appeared on Fox and Friends, where he not only described George Floyd protests as fraught with “virtue signaling” but also declared that Black Americans must “want to be successful” in order to benefit from what he believes are Trump’s policies to “help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about.”

Kushner clearly cannot grasp that his success was built upon nepotism not only while building his real-estate slumlord career but also through his marriage, and Oliver opened his newest episode by telling it to him straight. After labeling Kushner as “Harvard’s shiniest mistake,” he fired off a “well, f*ck you, Jared.” Then came some rapid-fire reality:

“I guess we should all be applauding you for wanting to be born to a billionaire real estate developer, then wanting your father to pledge $2.5 million to Harvard not long before you were admitted and then for wanting to marry the daughter of the world’s most successful liar. If only more black fetuses had your ambition and drive, maybe they’d be as successful as you.”

Later on in the episode, Oliver further slammed Kushner for his part in the White House’s disastrous pandemic response. That includes botching the task-force duties geared toward moving PPE to hospitals across the country (in addition to the recent revelation of Kushner bragging that Trump was “getting the country back from the doctors” in April). It’s worth noting that, way back in spring (800 years ago), Oliver did rip into Kushner for declaring (a nonexistent) victory against the pandemic.

Oliver’s definitely not the only high-profile personality who called Kushner out over the weekend. Director Spike Lee appeared on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show, where he (via Deadline) called Kushner a “punk ass” and added, “Hey, let him come to Brooklyn talking that. Let him come to Harlem talking that mess.” Your move, Kushner.