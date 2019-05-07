Jared Leto Carrying A Replica Of His Head At The Met Gala Freaked Out Twitter

05.07.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Since Susan Sontag popularized the term in her seminal essay “Notes on ‘Camp’” in 1964, the definition of “camp” has been hotly debated. Jared Leto has some very confident ideas on the matter. As evidenced by his appearance at the “camp”-themed 2019 Met Gala, to him it means carrying a duplicate of your head along with you while draped in Gucci.

The annual Met Gala, held the first Monday in every May, has long encouraged celebs to go above and beyond, all while everyone on social media drops what they’re doing and freaks out. Given the theme, the grotesquerie was wilder than usual, from Cardi B wearing a flowing crimson ball gown (which still wasn’t longer than Rihanna’s yellow frock from 2015) to Lady Gaga’s speeding through multiple costume changes, each more outré than the last.

But the Oscar-winner and occasional Joker gave them a run for their money. For one thing, Leto was bedecked in a long-sleeve red silk Gucci gown, with diamonds encrusted down the bodice. But cross-dressing wasn’t enough, otherwise he’d have been upstaged by a dolled-up Harry Styles. What really made the ensemble was the decapitated head he carried along with him.

Around The Web

TAGSJARED LETOMet Gala 2019
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 12 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 15 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP