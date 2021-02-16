Getty Image
Viral

The Author Of ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Can’t Understand Why Liberals Aren’t Outraged That Trump Is Banned From Social Media

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Donald Trump has been banned from Twitter since January 8 due to his role in inciting the attack at the U.S. Capitol building that left five people dead. The former-president is also not welcome on Facebook (although that may change soon), Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, and Snapchat, among other platforms. Trump’s chaotic tweets (“Sad!”) are not missed, but don’t worry, there’s many other Bad Terminator Tweets to go around.

On Tuesday, author J.D. Vance, whose best-selling memoir Hillbilly Elegy was turned into one of the worst movies of 2020, tweeted, “I still can’t believe the 45th president of the United States has no access to social media, and the left — alleged opponents of corporate power — is just totally fine with it. He added, “Seems important to not let a few corporations dictate who’s allowed to speak and what they’re allowed to say.” OK, fair, except for the part where Trump’s social media helped incite a violent attempt at a coup. Also, as many on Twitter are pointing out, Trump isn’t being CENSORED from releasing statements, or appearing on Newsmax or Fox News, or going on Joe Rogan’s podcast; he’s willingly choosing to remain silent, give or take a petty resignation letter.

It’s exactly like that. Oh, and in case you’re wondering about Parler:

Parler reportedly offered the Trump Organization a 40 percent ownership stake in the company if the president did whatever the Parler version of a tweet is. No deal was reached. If only there was someone who could write an elegy about it.

×