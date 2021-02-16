Donald Trump has been banned from Twitter since January 8 due to his role in inciting the attack at the U.S. Capitol building that left five people dead. The former-president is also not welcome on Facebook (although that may change soon), Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, and Snapchat, among other platforms. Trump’s chaotic tweets (“Sad!”) are not missed, but don’t worry, there’s many other Bad Terminator Tweets to go around.

On Tuesday, author J.D. Vance, whose best-selling memoir Hillbilly Elegy was turned into one of the worst movies of 2020, tweeted, “I still can’t believe the 45th president of the United States has no access to social media, and the left — alleged opponents of corporate power — is just totally fine with it. He added, “Seems important to not let a few corporations dictate who’s allowed to speak and what they’re allowed to say.” OK, fair, except for the part where Trump’s social media helped incite a violent attempt at a coup. Also, as many on Twitter are pointing out, Trump isn’t being CENSORED from releasing statements, or appearing on Newsmax or Fox News, or going on Joe Rogan’s podcast; he’s willingly choosing to remain silent, give or take a petty resignation letter.

Ah yes, social media, famously the only medium through which former presidents can communicate https://t.co/D9fnCw7SJO — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) February 16, 2021

Can you believe that 40+ prior presidents were able to complete their terms without either Twitter or the base impulse to shout “fire!” in a crowded theater? https://t.co/nl3S8LuZHN — Jeremy Hooper (@goodasyou) February 16, 2021

An ex-POTUS can release statements, hold press conferences, give interviews. Trump in particular could get on a variety of TV networks anytime he wanted.

If you disagree with Twitter's ban, fine. But a private company declining to disseminate someone's messages ≠ silencing them https://t.co/qTvTgcvYlS — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) February 16, 2021

I still can’t believe the 45th president of the United States tried to undermine our democracy, attempted a coup built on racism, left members of Congress to die and his Twitter account is on your mind as if he can’t be interviewed or call a press conference whenever he wants https://t.co/4RzWqAlOhs — LZ Granderson (@LZGranderson) February 16, 2021

JD Vance’s first job out of Yale Law School was working at a VC firm owned by Peter Thiel. https://t.co/aDaPdPrXDz — David “HINDSIGHT IS 2021” Walsh (@DavidAstinWalsh) February 16, 2021

And Republicans — supposedly all about small government and the freedom of "the market" — are upset about a private business exercising their right to determine who can use their platform. https://t.co/pUwPF6I16Z — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 16, 2021

Former president can't shitpost anymore isn't something that too many people actually give a fuck about https://t.co/KPH6KAkSUL — Chris (@ccamp417) February 16, 2021

Republicans are in favor of putting children in jail for jaywalking but kicking a guy off Twitter for ordering thousands of people to storm the US Capitol is a real infringements of rights https://t.co/KhhzwzDPZW — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) February 16, 2021

I agree that it's weird that the left might have other priorities than fighting for donald trump's right to post. I am very smart https://t.co/R41Tj7YjsV — Jack Hamilton (@jack_hamilton) February 16, 2021

Fun Fact: 1st-40th & 43rd former Presidents don't have Twitter accounts Almost all former POTUSs have been able to speak out publicly. Only ones who couldn't were assassinated or died in office. The most recent former POTUS can't because he kept lying and criming on it https://t.co/GayfFtjkVP — Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) February 16, 2021

perhaps we can look to 43 other presidents and how they handled not being able to post https://t.co/hzKhCyrcY0 — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) February 16, 2021

I can't believe they stopped that feral baboon from filling the air with his fecal matter- and people are fine with it?!?!? https://t.co/zdPo9MtZhL — MKupperman (@MKupperman) February 16, 2021

I can't believe that a guy who kept coming into the bar, shouting and ranting, knocking over drinks and trying to start fights, has been thrown out, and the left is just totally fine with it. https://t.co/k7N1KbFl3h — Andrew Mueller (@andrew_mueller) February 16, 2021

Celebrated author forgets about what happened on January 6, 2021. Maybe he can look it up and write an elegy about it? https://t.co/CVVkaxdA0D — Mark R. Yzaguirre (@markyzaguirre) February 16, 2021

This is like saying, “I can’t believe I’m banned from Walmart for using the small appliance aisle as a toilet.” https://t.co/0wHlDT5kfc — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 16, 2021

It’s exactly like that. Oh, and in case you’re wondering about Parler:

He does not disclose it in this tweet but JD Vance is reportedly an adviser to Parlerhttps://t.co/SsAKRWid6j https://t.co/0dqSCzmtXy — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 16, 2021

Parler reportedly offered the Trump Organization a 40 percent ownership stake in the company if the president did whatever the Parler version of a tweet is. No deal was reached. If only there was someone who could write an elegy about it.