On Thursday, Hillbilly Elegy author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance entered the crowded field for Ohio’s open Senate seat. “I think we need people in Washington who are fighters — and not just fighters, but smart fighters,” he said during a rally in his home town of Middletown, OH. “There are a lot of fighters in Washington, D.C. They just fight for the wrong things.” Someone who fights for the “right things,” Vance believes, is Donald Trump. He was one of the former-president’s most ardent supporters in the waning months of his presidency and he met with Trump (and fellow finance ghoul Peter Thiel) at his Mar-a-Lago resort ahead of his campaign announcement.

Vance wasn’t always on the Trump Train, however.

On October 9, 2016, Vance tweeted that he found Trump “reprehensible” and that “God wants better of us.” Two days earlier, the day the Access Hollywood tape was released (“And when you’re a star, they let you do it”), Vance wrote, “Fellow Christians, everyone is watching us when we apologize for this man. Lord help us.” Those tweets, along with one where the author throws his support behind independent candidate Evan McMullin, have since been deleted, as discovered by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski.

JD Vance deleted his tweet about voting for Evan McMullin. It was here: https://t.co/4k1Xk8AMgv But still can be viewed on the WebArchive.https://t.co/uLcCLkbur3 pic.twitter.com/LNofBemmsL — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) July 1, 2021

Vance also deleted a tweet saying he found Trump reprehensible from October 2016. pic.twitter.com/sTYhOpMnPG — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) July 1, 2021

Deleted from the day of Access Hollywood, "Lord help us." pic.twitter.com/5ooexbNUhn — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) July 1, 2021

Vance’s criticisms of Trump extended to interviews: