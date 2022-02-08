Jeff Bezos’ transformation from gigantic nerd to gigantic d-bag may officially be complete. The billionaire, who makes an estimated $222,900 per minute—yep, even while he’s sleeping—is about to become the proud owner of a $500 million mega-yacht, which is currently being constructed by Oceanco, a Netherlands-based shipbuilder. But as Business Insider reports, locals are not thrilled about Bezos’s latest display of his grotesque amount of wealth—as getting the 417-foot ship to its new owner will require that it pass through Rotterdam, where the city’s century-old Koningshaven Bridge will have to be taken apart then reassembled in order for the vessel to pass through.

To show Bezos just what Rotterdam’s citizens think of dismantling a beloved cultural landmark because of some rich dude’s latest dick-measuring contest, they’ve taken to Facebook to organize an official protest dubbed “Eieren gooien naar superjacht Jeff Bezos”—or “Throwing eggs at Jeff Bezos’ superyacht.”

More than 3,700 individuals have already confirmed their attendance at the event, which is set to take place on June 1, 2022, with nearly 13,000 more people registering their interest in attending. The plan is simple. According to the Facebook page:

Calling all Rotterdammers: Take a box of rotten eggs with you and let’s throw them en masse at Jeff’s superyacht when it sails through the Hef in Rotterdam. Rotterdam was built from the rubble by the people of Rotterdam, and we don’t just take that apart for the phallic symbol of a megalomaniac billionaire. Not without a fight!

News of the potential disassembling of the bridge, which was renovated in 2017, was first made public last week. At the time, as Business Insider previously reported, Rotterdam’s mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb assured concerned citizens that “no decision” had been made as to whether the bridge would need to be fiddled with, nor had any application for a permit to even do so been filed. If a request was submitted and approved, Aboutaleb said that Bezos and/or Oceanco would be the one footing the bill, which… yeah, one would hope.

While concerned citizens await the decision, local grocery stores may want to increase their egg orders.

(Via Business Insider)