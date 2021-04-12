In one scorching hot sentence, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki completely shut down Republican Senator John Cornyn’s suggestion that President Joe Biden isn’t “really in charge” because he’s not tweeting enough. On Monday morning, Cornyn appeared to copy and past a Politico article and passed the excerpt off as his own words in an attempt to paint Biden’s non-Trump-like approach to the press as proof that he’s not really in charge of his own administration. Via Twitter:

The president is not doing cable news interviews. Tweets from his account are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional. The public comments are largely scripted. Biden has opted for fewer sit down interviews with mainstream outlets and reporters. Invites the question: is he really in charge?

Later that day, a reporter asked Psaki to comment on Cornyn’s tweet, and she gladly confirmed that President Biden has better things to do than be on Twitter.

“I can confirm the president does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories, and spends his time working on behalf of the American people,” Psaki said, effectively shutting down the topic right then and there.

Jen Psaki owns John Cornyn

Psaki has proven herself to be a seasoned pro at smacking down Republican talking points. The White House Press Secretary stopped by The View at the end of February where she efficiently cut Meghan McCain off at the knees after McCain attempted to accuse the Biden administration of putting kids in cages.

“We are absolutely not doing what the former president did,” Psaki said after delivering a point-by-point rebuttal. “What frankly the current president and the current vice president objected to, which is ripping kids from the arms of their parents. That is not the policy of this administration and not something we would do.”

(Via Aaron Rupar on Twitter)