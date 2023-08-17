At one point, Jenna Ellis was a loyal MAGA soldier as she joined Donald Trump’s legal “Strike Force” and went to battle attempting to prove the former president’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen. Now, Ellis has been indicted in Georgia alongside her old boss and Strike Force members Rudy Giuliani and Sydney “The Kraken” Powell.

Like Giuliani, Ellis is struggling to pay her legal bills despite dutifully doing the bidding of Trump, a supposed billionaire. However, while Rudy reportedly flew down to Mar-a-Lago to beg the former president for money, Ellis has gone a different route: Crowdfunding.

“We will fight for Jenna. If you would like to help support our efforts please consider donating by clicking the link below. America and the profession of law are worth the fight.” — Mike Melito, Attorney for Jenna Ellishttps://t.co/40rKSVoPqo — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 15, 2023

Via NPR:

Ellis posted a link to her crowdfunding campaign on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday evening with a quote from attorney Mike Melito, who she says is representing her. “We will fight for Jenna. If you would like to help support our efforts please consider donating by clicking the link below,” the quote reads. “America and the profession of law are worth the fight.”

Since her work on Trump’s “Strike Force,” Ellis has admitted to making “misrepresentations” about the 2020 election, and more recently, she’s become a vocal supporter of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the upcoming Republican primary.

According to unconfirmed reports, endorsing DeSantis has allegedly prompted Trump to refuse to help Ellis with her legal bills stemming from the Georgia indictment. However, Newsweek has been “unable to independently verify” those claims.

