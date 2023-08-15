Former Donald Trump attorney Jenna Ellis found herself hit with RICO charges alongside the former president and 17 others including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney “The Kraken” Powell, and John Eastman.

As part of Trump’s legal “Strike Force” that attempted to overturn the 2020 election, Ellis has been roped into a slew of charges that involve violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, forgery, and various other crimes related to the well-documented efforts to pressure state officials into “finding votes” that would swing Georgia’s results away from Joe Biden.

In response to her indictment, Ellis posted the following on Twitter along with an inspirational quote from your mom’s kitchen: “The Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalizing the practice of law. I am resolved to trust the Lord and I will simply continue to honor, praise, and serve Him. I deeply appreciate all of my friends who have reached out offering encouragement and support.”

The Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalizing the practice of law. I am resolved to trust the Lord and I will simply continue to honor, praise, and serve Him. I deeply appreciate all of my friends who have reached out offering encouragement and support. pic.twitter.com/3fFNObv4Ff — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 15, 2023

Ellis being indicted is an interesting wrinkle. Despite being a loyal Trump foot soldier during his election fraud schemes, she has since turned on the former president. Not only has Ellis admitted in a disciplinary hearing in Colorado that she “misrepresented” facts about the 2020 election, but the former Trump attorney is also a staunch supporter of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. RICO cases often involve flipping conspirators to rat out players higher on the food chain, and Ellis seems primed to fill that role.

In the meantime, people on Twitter are having a field day with her trying to inspirational quote her way through the very serious charges in Georgia.

You can see some of the reactions to Ellis below:

When I’m indicted my first thought would be to visit https://t.co/26JLAAXBvD and quickly search for “wine mom script” https://t.co/uhfu7JWRKo — Rob Dobi 🏁 (@Robdobi) August 15, 2023

Ah, the classic Live, Laugh, Love defense to being charged with trying to overthrow the government https://t.co/FooNWcGZhj — Loren Crowe 🏳️‍🌈 (@LorenCrowe) August 15, 2023

When Christian girl fall meets criming https://t.co/AIbTf19A7f — Susan J. Demas 🏔 (@sjdemas) August 15, 2023

You’re going to jail. You lied about, twisted and manipulated our election process. Instead of serving your Lord, you’re going to serve time. https://t.co/uMM8zWZhSJ — Taryn T, Duchess of the Blue Sea 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@Talyn777) August 15, 2023

Gonna have a lot of prison time to pray for forgiveness https://t.co/oZIy8hWy1N — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) August 15, 2023

Shout out to all the people in fancy houses trying to Live-Laugh-Love their way out of a multistate criminal conspiracy. https://t.co/C3FnkLRc2W — Hunter (@HunterDK) August 15, 2023

did you just pinterest post through a criminal indictment https://t.co/BY0nhIy4wu — it’s lawsuit time (@jesseltaylor) August 15, 2023

Hi, theologian here. You support a sexual predator who incited a coup and lies repeatedly. Pretty sure God has a negative view of those things. Stop pretending that you are being persecuted. https://t.co/tHf1TsO9Pa — Dillon Naber Cruz – Author (@CruzControl72) August 15, 2023

I don’t know about you, but I plan to honor and to serve the Lord today by not engaging in any racketeering conspiracies. https://t.co/f10MXDBi2W — Xeorge Xonway (@gtconway3d) August 15, 2023

(Via Jenna Ellis on Twitter)