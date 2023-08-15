Jenna Ellis Donald Trump Attorney
Getty Image
Viral

Ex-Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis Got Roasted For Trying To ‘Live Laugh Love’ Her Way Through Being Indicted In Georgia

Former Donald Trump attorney Jenna Ellis found herself hit with RICO charges alongside the former president and 17 others including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney “The Kraken” Powell, and John Eastman.

As part of Trump’s legal “Strike Force” that attempted to overturn the 2020 election, Ellis has been roped into a slew of charges that involve violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, forgery, and various other crimes related to the well-documented efforts to pressure state officials into “finding votes” that would swing Georgia’s results away from Joe Biden.

In response to her indictment, Ellis posted the following on Twitter along with an inspirational quote from your mom’s kitchen: “The Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalizing the practice of law. I am resolved to trust the Lord and I will simply continue to honor, praise, and serve Him. I deeply appreciate all of my friends who have reached out offering encouragement and support.”

Ellis being indicted is an interesting wrinkle. Despite being a loyal Trump foot soldier during his election fraud schemes, she has since turned on the former president. Not only has Ellis admitted in a disciplinary hearing in Colorado that she “misrepresented” facts about the 2020 election, but the former Trump attorney is also a staunch supporter of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. RICO cases often involve flipping conspirators to rat out players higher on the food chain, and Ellis seems primed to fill that role.

In the meantime, people on Twitter are having a field day with her trying to inspirational quote her way through the very serious charges in Georgia.

You can see some of the reactions to Ellis below:

(Via Jenna Ellis on Twitter)

×