Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Got Valentine’s Day Tattoos, And People Have, Um, Thoughts

To celebrate their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple, Grammys grump Ben Affleck got Jennifer Lopez a heart-shaped donut from Dunkin. I mean, I assume. There’s no actual proof of the pastry present, but there’s a 97 percent chance it happened. There is, however, photo evidence of the other way they spent February 14th: by getting tattoos.

People reports that “a set of photos shared by Lopez features the Shotgun Wedding actress showing off her new tattoo — an infinity sign that appears to have the names ‘Jennifer’ and ‘Ben’ written in cursive. An arrow also goes through the middle of the symbol, which sits above Lopez’s ribcage.” Affleck’s tattoo has two arrows crossing each other, with “J” and “B” written between them.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my love (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…),” Lopez wrote on Instagram, along with the hashtags #CommitmentIsSexy, #ThisIsUsThen, #ThisIsUsNow, and #ThisIsMeNow. (The “#ThisIsUsThen” is a reference to the first time they dated, back in the Gigli and “Jenny From the Block” days.)

Lots of couples get tattoos on Valentine’s Day, but with all due respect to Mr. and Mrs. America Runs on Dunkin, couldn’t they have picked more… unique designs, not something you might have printed off a Tumblr page in the early 2010s? You’ve got Super Bowl commercial money! At least it wasn’t another phoenix back tattoo.

A superior option:

