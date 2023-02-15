To celebrate their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple, Grammys grump Ben Affleck got Jennifer Lopez a heart-shaped donut from Dunkin. I mean, I assume. There’s no actual proof of the pastry present, but there’s a 97 percent chance it happened. There is, however, photo evidence of the other way they spent February 14th: by getting tattoos.

People reports that “a set of photos shared by Lopez features the Shotgun Wedding actress showing off her new tattoo — an infinity sign that appears to have the names ‘Jennifer’ and ‘Ben’ written in cursive. An arrow also goes through the middle of the symbol, which sits above Lopez’s ribcage.” Affleck’s tattoo has two arrows crossing each other, with “J” and “B” written between them.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my love (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…),” Lopez wrote on Instagram, along with the hashtags #CommitmentIsSexy, #ThisIsUsThen, #ThisIsUsNow, and #ThisIsMeNow. (The “#ThisIsUsThen” is a reference to the first time they dated, back in the Gigli and “Jenny From the Block” days.)

Lots of couples get tattoos on Valentine’s Day, but with all due respect to Mr. and Mrs. America Runs on Dunkin, couldn’t they have picked more… unique designs, not something you might have printed off a Tumblr page in the early 2010s? You’ve got Super Bowl commercial money! At least it wasn’t another phoenix back tattoo.

Girl this isn’t 2013 https://t.co/QtyCSDhn5j — Cold Brew Haggess (@marg0tenenbaum) February 15, 2023

I love these two and their chaotic 20 yr old locals relationship vibes at 50+ ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/8wmHlBWAdK — Ruqaiya (@ruqaiya_h) February 15, 2023

Omg not the basic bish 2009 tattoo! https://t.co/iWnlkLEIge — predictably perkins ☾ (@LivvBish) February 15, 2023

what in the 2012 high school sophomore😭😭😭 https://t.co/SJsjuhRc3p — Kyce Spyce ☆ (@KY_necologist) February 15, 2023

The arrow inside of an infinity symbol tattoo re-emerging means the early 2010’s are BACK https://t.co/Wtrd3gBsYL — Austin Butler’s Campaign Manager (@shelbyboring) February 15, 2023

That’s the type of tattoo i would’ve gotten in 2012 https://t.co/nBwn4ECCM4 — Fiachra (@fiachra_finn) February 15, 2023

This is the most 2013 Pinterest tattoo I’ve ever seen https://t.co/EOYQ3rxVmr — JordLord (@JorJorBinkzzz) February 15, 2023

2013 called it wants its tattoo back https://t.co/kSjtxMu7Zb — i am emily from canada (parody) (@emilyfromcanada) February 15, 2023

A superior option:

People