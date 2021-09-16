Tucker Carlson has been having a real Mad Libs week. The Fox News host has spent multiple shows talking obsessively about Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles. And on Wednesday he invited the guy who played “Goat Boy” on SNL a quarter century ago to talk about a public health crisis.

Over the weekend, Jim Breuer caught the public’s attention for the first time since leaving the longtime sketch show back in 1998. It wasn’t because of some belated comeback. It’s because he announced he was canceling some stand-up shows because the venues require proof of vaccination in the midst of a still a re-spiking pandemic.

In a lengthy, rambling video, the comedian repeatedly compared protecting from a highly transmissible disease to “segregation.” By so doing, he all but ensured that he would be a social media pariah. And, of course, appear on a show with a guy who promotes white supremacist conspiracy theories.

“I don’t want any of my fans forced to come laugh, and they gotta get a shot in them?” Breuer asked rhetorically. He said he’s mad that pointing out that unvaccinated people, who are clogging hospitals in areas that have been resistant to FDA-approved medication, are being referred to as “demons,” which is not what people are calling htem.

“You’re not going to tell me about my body. I know my body, I know my morals, I know my faith.” He then suggested one way to treat COVID is by eating fruit. He also at one point impersonated a seal.

For some, it was just another randomer-than-usual Tucker Carlson segment

i dunno i just think we're pretty much done as a country at this point pic.twitter.com/mG5ACDsTqS — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) September 16, 2021

Others could only focus on one thing: how far Goat Boy — the livestock-man character for which Breuer was most famous, and who simply bleated every couple seconds as he spoke — has fallen.

As goes Goat Boy, so goes the nation https://t.co/LiZHYOAFnr — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 16, 2021

Breuer looking mid-transformation into Goat Boy pic.twitter.com/g5QOtyUXr4 — Adam L (@adamlemm) September 16, 2021

You know it’s bad for Fox when you’ve got Goat Boy on — Ms. Killjoy (@_MsKilljoy) September 16, 2021

Just a reminder, this guy’s biggest achievement on SNL was Goat Boy pic.twitter.com/TxpEFIN0YB — 🌷Save Democracy🌷 (@KristiHans9) September 16, 2021

“I want to speak to the vaccine manager! I am Goat Boy, goddamnit!” pic.twitter.com/5aFwJLWJuH — Todderna (@todd_holloman) September 16, 2021

Others thought Breuer was looking a bit haggard.

That face you make when the Goat Boy money ran out decades ago. pic.twitter.com/o2hLCrq0wU — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) September 16, 2021

Time comes for us all, even the so-called Goat Boy https://t.co/HvZWtlHLKk — Angelo Muredda (@amuredda) September 16, 2021

Others remembered that they never found Breuer to be all that funny.

I'd tell Jim Breuer to stick to comedy but people are suffering enough already https://t.co/FkgnLI5lEa — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) September 16, 2021

Some had no idea who Jim Breuer is.

Tucker sure does have that dumb as a box of rocks look down, huh? I have no idea who this other clown is, but he looks insane. https://t.co/0xTPypRyt4 — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) September 16, 2021

Others focused on the strange (and also, by the way, inaccurate) medical advice.

“Eat more fruit, go to the gym.” Welp, there you have it, America. Dr. Goat Boy has spoken. I can’t believe beating Covid is actually so easy!#DeepThoughtsFromUnvaccinated pic.twitter.com/qHpR2JAXJQ — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) September 16, 2021

its no surprise tucker carlson is the highest rated show in cable news, i mean where else are you going to get valuable pandemic analysis from Nicki Minaj and Goat Boy in the same hour — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) September 16, 2021

Then again, at least this distracted Tucker from talking about other things.