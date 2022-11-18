ted-cruz-1.jpg
Great Moments In Twitter History: Let’s All Remember The Time Ted Cruz ‘Liked’ Some Porn Tweets And Blamed It On His Staff (No Pun Intended)

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

We’re living in a society where we could wake up tomorrow, and Twitter may have imploded. It’s not looking wonderful over there with a mass employee exodus shutting down the office until next week and Elon Musk reportedly scrambling for engineers (what’s left of them) to help him “better understand” what’s going on at a tech level.

With that said, it’s time to celebrate what the platform gave us, and one of my fave takeaways is this: several Ted Cruz moments were the height of hilarity. Remember those times when the noted The Princess Bride superfan feuded with Cary Elwes and disastrously tweeted about Fight Club? Then there was the time that Twitter collectively pounced upon his Cancun vacation during a Texas ice storm.

Yet all of that madness doesn’t hold a candle to 2017 moment when Ted Cruz, a sitting senator from Texas, was up late on 9/11 and “liked” porn on Twitter.

The self-proclaimed “fighter for liberty” then decided to blame staff members for this “mistake.” I don’t think anyone believed him then, and they sure don’t believe him now. Yet it’s one of those moments that shall live in Twitter infamy, long after Twitter itself no longer exists and has been launched to Mars as part of a SpaceX mission.

Remember the good times, people!

It’s too early to say RIP Twitter, but at least we can all have a laugh while the platform continues to hiccup its way into the weekend.

