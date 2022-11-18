We’re living in a society where we could wake up tomorrow, and Twitter may have imploded. It’s not looking wonderful over there with a mass employee exodus shutting down the office until next week and Elon Musk reportedly scrambling for engineers (what’s left of them) to help him “better understand” what’s going on at a tech level.

With that said, it’s time to celebrate what the platform gave us, and one of my fave takeaways is this: several Ted Cruz moments were the height of hilarity. Remember those times when the noted The Princess Bride superfan feuded with Cary Elwes and disastrously tweeted about Fight Club? Then there was the time that Twitter collectively pounced upon his Cancun vacation during a Texas ice storm.

Yet all of that madness doesn’t hold a candle to 2017 moment when Ted Cruz, a sitting senator from Texas, was up late on 9/11 and “liked” porn on Twitter.

Great moments in Twitter history: that time in 2017 when senator Ted Cruz liked a porn video from his official account pic.twitter.com/fdrFv9TFmY — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) November 18, 2022

The self-proclaimed “fighter for liberty” then decided to blame staff members for this “mistake.” I don’t think anyone believed him then, and they sure don’t believe him now. Yet it’s one of those moments that shall live in Twitter infamy, long after Twitter itself no longer exists and has been launched to Mars as part of a SpaceX mission.

Remember the good times, people!

Ted Cruz' porn tweet for me. It was like a second Christmas. — Palle! (@Palle_Hoffstein) November 18, 2022

If Twitter shuts down, where will Ted Cruz go to look at porn? — Charitie Hartsig ⚖️🌵🌷 (@CharitieHartsig) November 18, 2022

I mean, what other website will let you see what kind of porn tweets Ted Cruz will Like on the anniversary of 9/11 — WreckinRod (@WreckinRod) November 18, 2022

ted cruz liking porn on 9/11 pic.twitter.com/ryTGE8ulPf — mogul jay 🌴 (@hasansglasses) November 18, 2022

When Ted Cruz liked porn on 9/11. Perfect comedy — Bronwen (Parody) 🏳️‍🌈 🐀 (@Bronwen85) November 18, 2022

remember when ted cruz liked a porn post on 9/11 back in 2017 lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/DNr81BSuzB — Broba Fett – Soup Enjoyer (@TheDietCokeBtn) September 16, 2022

5 years ago, Ted Cruz liked an incest porn post on his main Twitter account #neverforget https://t.co/rCjGkHeyTV pic.twitter.com/78suPOoDbR — Chrispy (@mcchrispy74) September 11, 2022

It’s too early to say RIP Twitter, but at least we can all have a laugh while the platform continues to hiccup its way into the weekend.