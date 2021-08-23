Getty Image
Matt Gaetz And His New Wife Made The Mistake Of Sharing Their Wedding Hashtag — It Was Quickly Overrun With Jokes

Matt Gaetz, the Republican congressman who is under investigation by the FBI for alleged sex trafficking, got married in California over the weekend.

“Gaetz and Ginger Luckey eloped Saturday, with the politician sharing a series of tweets and photos celebrating the occasion,” the New York Daily News reports, including one that reads, “On one of my amazing Wife’s final days as a fiancé, she was right there with me campaigning in Iowa. It is pure joy to walk through life with ⁦@LuckeyGinger.”

In another, Gaetz wrote, [extremely Borat voice] “I love my wife!”

If the name “Ginger Luckey” sounds familiar, that’s probably because you know her sister, Roxanne Luckey, who called Gaetz “weird and creepy” and “a literal pedophile” on TikTok. “I saw the character and type of person he is, and when everything came out about him, I honestly, unfortunately, was not surprised,” the former-White House intern said, adding, “As someone who has personally experienced a ton of creepy old politician men hitting on me when I was underage, and experiencing sexual assault at that age by people of power, it’s very disheartening and I have zero tolerance of people like [Gaetz].”

About 40 people attended the ceremony (Roxanne was likely not one of them), which had an official hashtag of #GaetzGetsLuckey. Twitter users had a better suggestion.

There was a competing hashtag, too:

(Via the New York Daily News)

