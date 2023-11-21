In a boon to late night comedians, Donald Trump inexplicably brought up the whole “pee tape” business during a campaign stop in Iowa over the weekend. As the political legend goes, the Russians reportedly have video of Trump staying in a hotel room that was previously used by Barack and Michelle Obama, and Trump allegedly hired sex workers to give him a golden shower in a weird jab at the Obamas.

The story was huge during the 2016 election and was the source of jokes for a while before people moved onto the cavalcade of blunders and alleged crimes Trump has committed since. In fact, the only person who keeps putting the “pee tape” in headlines is Trump himself. This time around, he roped Melania Trump into the weird aside during the campaign stop on Saturday.

“You think that was good that night to go up and tell my wife? ‘It’s not true darling, I love you very much, it’s not true,”” Trump told the Iowa crowd. “Actually, that one she didn’t believe because she said he’s a germaphobe, he’s not into that, you know. He’s not into golden showers as they say.”

During his Monday night monologue, Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t help but notice Trump’s interesting choice of words.

“That one, she didn’t believe,” Kimmel quipped via The Independent. “Normally, she has no trouble believing the terrible things. Stormy Daniels, 100 per cent she believes it. This one? Not at all.”

Of course, Melania should have every reason to believe the Stormy Daniels allegations. Trump is on trial for committing business fraud in making the alleged cover-up payment to Daniels, and Melania’s emails have reportedly been of interest to prosecutors. Ah, the luxurious life of being Ms. Donald Trump.

(Via The Independent)