Last week, Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t resist having a little fun with George Santos cashing in on his expulsion from Congress by recording Cameo videos for anyone who pays up. He’ll take money from both sides of the aisles and late night comedians. However, after Kimmel aired the Santos videos that he paid for, the disgraced congressman saw a chance to make even more money by claiming he was underpaid.

According to Santos, Kimmel used the videos for commercial purposes, and therefore entitled to a higher rate. “The balance is $21,800 and change,” Santos claimed via The Independent. In response, Kimmel laughed out loud before going to town on Santos’ demand for more money.

“Can you imagine if I get sued by George Santos for fraud?” Kimmel joked. “I mean, how good would that be? It would be like a dream come true.”

The late night host then noted that playing the Cameo videos on his show boosted Santos’ rates, and he’s been raking it in ever since.

“Since I started buying his videos, his rates went way up to $500 apiece,” Kimmel said. “He should be thanking me for buying these videos.”

Kimmel also revealed that he’s sitting on a “stockpile” of videos, which were a “test” to see what Santos would say for money. It turns out the answer is pretty much anything, and Santos isn’t shy about his money-making scheme with a hint of revenge.

“Obviously there’s a monetary benefit — I’m not here doing it for charity,” Santos recently told Semafor. “But the other aspect is to remind these assholes who think they’re holier-than-thou that they will be forgotten in history and I will live forever, period.”

(Via The Independent)