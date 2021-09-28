The hills are alive… with the sound of abject failure. It’s been nearly a year since Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. And despite the fact that he was shown the door of the Oval Office and that another man has been sleeping in the White House residence since January, America’s 45th president cannot bring himself to admit defeat. And Jimmy Kimmel, for one, thinks it’s hilarious.

On Monday night, Kimmel spoke about Trump’s latest embarrassment: Siccing a company known as the Cyber Ninjas on Maricopa County, Arizona to recount the ballots—only to have them discover that Joe Biden actually won by a slightly larger margin than originally reported. As Kimmel explained:

“It turns out that not only did the Cyber Ninjas find no substantial differences between their tally and the official count, they actually found 99 more votes for Joe Biden and 261 fewer for Donald Trump. I would have loved to have been there when they broke that news to him! Basically, Trump lost the election he thought was rigged against him, and then lost the audit of the election he thought was rigged for him. So now, in a desperate attempt to do as much damage to democracy as he possibly can, Trump is pushing for audits even in states he won! The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott—who never misses an opportunity to kiss that big orange ass of Trump’s—announced that they, too, will be conducting an audit to verify election results in a state Trump won by 600,000 votes. Which, wouldn’t it be hilarious if it turns out he lost Texas, too?”

Kimmel shared a clip of Trump speaking at a rally over the weekend in which the former president declared that the people who are against him are “evil and angry and destroying our country” and that they want to come after him because “I have, they think, a big mouth. I don’t have a big mouth. You know what I have? I have a mouth that tells the truth. I have a mouth that wants to save our country.”

Dubbing the rant Trump’s “I Have a Mouth speech,” Kimmel then joked that at the same event, “Mouth Rushmore also gave himself a pat on the back for one of his top 10 imaginary accomplishments… winning Fox News’ famous war on Christmas.” Which isn’t quite as impressive as winning the presidency, but at least it’s something.

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 2:00 mark.