Breaking (wind) news: Donald Trump may have farted during his hush-money trial. Last week, MeidasTouch founder Ben Meiselas reported that the sleepy former president is “actually farting in the courtroom and that it’s very stinky around him.” The odor is so “putrid,” he claimed, that Trump’s lawyers are “repulsed by the scent and the smell.”

This is “unsharted territory,” as Jimmy Kimmel joked during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Just when you think the insano-meter has topped out, Donald Trump adds farting to his list of atrocities,” he said. Kimmel acknowledged that “we don’t know for sure that Trump was the one farting in court” (Snopes gave the story an “uncertain,” so the rumor is neither confirmed nor denied), so “I cannot in good conscience report that Trump was pumping gas like a Barstow Texaco, but I can report, to borrow a phrase he likes to use when spreading rumors, many people were saying Trump was farting in court.”

After listening off the phrases that trended on Twitter about Trump allegedly passing gas, including “Odor In The Court,” Kimmel added, “There’s no way to prove Donald Trump was the one who dealt it, so please don’t repost this video with a dumb caption like ‘Julius Squeezer’ or ‘The Shart of the Deal’ or ‘You Have the Right to Remain Silent but Deadly’ because we don’t know if any of this is true.” If you like edited footage of Trump farting (who doesn’t), you can watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live clip above.